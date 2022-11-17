ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin

A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
WRAL

Two Iranian actresses arrested as authorities ramp up crackdown on anti-regime protesters

CNN — Two well-known Iranian actresses have been arrested by security forces after they showed support for the protest movement gripping the country, as authorities intensify their crackdown on dissidents. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested on separate occasions for publicly backing the nationwide protests, according to the...
WRAL

Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year

CNN — Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. "In the assessment of the Finnish...
WRAL

Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast

WARSAW, POLAND — A funeral was held Saturday for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine, deaths that Western officials said appeared to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray. White roses were placed on...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

Children's deaths 'must stop' in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue

CNN — The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests "must stop." An "estimated 50 children have reportedly...
WRAL

Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy