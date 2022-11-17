Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
Zach LaVine on benching: 'You play a guy like me down the stretch'
The Chicago Bulls are all aboard the struggle bus after losing their fourth-straight game on Friday against the Orlando Magic. And driving the struggle bus after last night’s game might just be Zach LaVine. LaVine struggled mightily on Friday, scoring just four points on a brutal 1-of-14 from the...
CBS Sports
How to watch Creighton vs. Texas Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #10 Creighton Bluejays will take on the #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Bluejays entered their matchup this past Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.
76ers' Tyrese Maxey OUT with Foot Injury, Will Miss Games vs. Magic Next Week
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
CBS Sports
NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for Nov. 19, 2022 include Joel Embiid
The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday and there are two games on the NBA schedule with totals currently listed at 227 by Caesars Sportsbook. Pacers vs. Magic and Trail Blazers vs. Jazz are both likely to be milled heavily for NBA DFS stacks with the other two games in the main slate featuring totals of 221 or lower. So which players from those games should you be targeting and who else might be of value in the NBA DFS player pool?
Wizards Cool the Heat Down in Overtime 107-106
The Washington Wizards (8-7) hosted the Miami Heat (7-8) on Friday night
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown tweets in support of Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
CBS Sports
NFL DFS: DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 11, 2022 include Jonathan Taylor
After a lackluster start to the season, Justin Fields has taken advantage of scheme alterations in Chicago and has quickly established himself as one of the brightest young stars. Over his last six games, Fields is completing 62.9% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions while rushing for 602 yards and five scores. He has one of the top Week 11 NFL DFS matchups against the Falcons. With his price up to $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel, should you have Fields in your Week 11 NFL DFS lineups, or will a lack of support crater his production? It's a loaded NFL DFS player pool for quarterbacks, with Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen also playing in the main daily Fantasy football slate. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Louisville live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Louisville Cardinals will take on the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks at 5 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a win while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat. U of L was just a bucket shy of a victory...
Bruce Cassidy Talks Keys to Defeating Edmonton
The Vegas Golden Knights will have a tough matchup in Edmonton when they take on the Oilers Saturday night.
