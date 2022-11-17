Read full article on original website
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Jaylen Brown: I don't endorse Barclays Center protestors
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he does not endorse the group of protestors who lined up outside Barclays Center before Kyrie Irving's return from suspension, reiterating that he was only happy to see support for the Nets star getting to play again.
High-scoring Kings face Grizzlies, try to extend streak
The last team to see the “old” Sacramento Kings will become the 12th to experience the new-and-improved edition when the
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
CBS Sports
Why the Bulls are quickly emerging as the NBA's primary rebuild candidate this season
Give the Chicago Bulls credit for trying, at least. In an NBA world defined by teams either trading away all of their picks or hoarding everyone else's, they strove for a middle ground. Rather than give up all of their draft equity for a single star, they spread a healthy amount across several players. Two picks for Nikola Vucevic. One for DeMar DeRozan. Some role players for Lonzo Ball. The idea was deceptively simple: if everyone else is going to sell out for two or three great players, we can corner the market and flawed but good ones.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cardinals odds, picks, how to watch: Point spread, total, player props for 'Monday Night Football'
The NFL returns to Mexico this week, as the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals pay a visit to Estadio Azteca for a Monday night NFC West showdown. Both teams are coming off of wins, as the 49ers downed Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday night, while Colt McCoy took down the Los Angeles Rams. It was thought Kyler Murray could be back in the saddle this week, but it was reported on Monday morning that McCoy will once again be under center as Murray continues to deal with a hamstring injury. In what is good news for Arizona, star wideout DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play.
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown clarifies tweet on Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who returned from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
Magic vs. Pacers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic looks to grab another win tonight on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Here's what you need to know.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
