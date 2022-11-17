Folks in the Rio Grande Valley whose homes were flooded during the historic June storms that struck in 2018 and 2019 are still able to apply for recovery money. The Texas General Land Office has reopened the application process for funding from the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program. HARP can help residents make repairs to their flood-damaged homes or to completely rebuild their homes.

WILLACY COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO