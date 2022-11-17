Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
Chris Irving, Nathaniel Ortega shine as San Antonio Vets beats Sharyland in 5A DII Texas football playoffs
Irving threw for four touchdown passes and Ortega tallied a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, defensively to help lead San Antonio Veterans to a hard-fought 35-23 win over Sharyland in their area round matchup in the Class 5A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
UTRGV Announces Plan for Football Program
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College football is coming the Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the university’s plan for building a football program. UTRGV will field a team for the 2025 season. The university plans on hosting home games in Edinburg and Brownsville. “We’re going to play at […]
Nov. 18 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18. Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San […]
Weslaco’s season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
No. 11 Texas soars into meeting with Northern Arizona
No. 11 Texas will be flying high when it travels south to the border Monday to face Northern Arizona in
kurv.com
Valley Unemployment Falls For Fourth Straight Month
For the fourth straight month, more people got jobs in the Rio Grande Valley. The October unemployment rate was down in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties. The Brownsville-Harlingen area saw a .2% decline to 5.6%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, the jobless rate dropped .6% to 6.1%. Statewide, the October unemployment rate held steady at an even 4%.
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Getting a GED is now easier for upper Valley residents
Rio Grande City, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now get your GED for free at the South Texas College Starr County campus. The South Texas College Starr County campus is making it easier and more accessible for residents in the upper Rio Grande Valley to further their education. The South Texas College Starr County campus […]
Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
KENS 5
Christmas season brings Mexican shoppers – and an economic boost – to Rio Grande Valley shops
MCALLEN, Texas — Vendors along the Texas-Mexico border are anticipating a lucrative end to 2022 as the busy holiday season gets underway. One week before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, stores in the Rio Grande Valley community of McAllen are readying store shelves and stocking inventory, anticipating an influx of shoppers from the south.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
Police work to identify body found on Boca Chica sidewalk in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police on Monday are working to identify a man in his 50s or 60s who was found dead on a sidewalk at the Four Corners area of Brownsville. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, told ValleyCentral the police department received a call about the body at 7:13 […]
progresstimes.net
Agua SUD holds swearing-in ceremony for new utility board members
The Agua Special Utility District held a swearing-in ceremony for three new board members on Wednesday. Jose Luis Ochoa Jr., 33, of Peñitas; Ana Maria Perez, 49, of Palmview; and Adriana Flores-Villarreal, 59, of Sullivan City — who all work for the La Joya Independent School District — took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon. They were joined by Rick Perez, 58, of La Joya, a banker who returned to the board for a second term.
Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
kurv.com
Application Process Reopened For Harp Funds For Valley Victims Of 2018, 2019 Floods
Folks in the Rio Grande Valley whose homes were flooded during the historic June storms that struck in 2018 and 2019 are still able to apply for recovery money. The Texas General Land Office has reopened the application process for funding from the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program. HARP can help residents make repairs to their flood-damaged homes or to completely rebuild their homes.
cbs7.com
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
PSJA ISD swears in trustees and selects its president, officers
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD’s Board of Trustees swore in its newly elected members and chose who will be the board’s president and officers Thursday in Pharr. At the meeting, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board elected Cynthia Gutierrez as president, Carlos Villegas as vice president, Diana Serna as secretary and Yolanda Castillo as treasurer. Serna and Castillo are the fifth and sixth women to […]
Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
KRGV
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
Comments / 0