Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho student deaths leave community reeling as investigators continue to look for answers
A week after four University of Idaho students were killed, police continue to search for evidence and ask for the community's help in finding the killer. Christina Ruffini has the latest on the investigation.
New developments emerge in Idaho college students murders
One week after four Idaho college students were killed, the person or people responsible remain on the loose. Christina Ruffini reports.
Idaho college murders: "other friends" were in the house when 911 call was made, police say
There were additional people other than the two surviving roommates inside the house where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death at the time the 911 call was made, police revealed Sunday. According to Moscow Police Chief James Fry, the 911 call was made using one of those roommates' phones, but he would not confirm the caller's identity.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
Some of the murdered University of Idaho students were stabbed in their beds, coroner says
Of the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in a rental house last Sunday, some were killed in their beds, the Latah County coroner told CBS News Friday. Coroner Cathy Mabbutt would not provide any further details. She noted, however, that earlier media reports stating...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow PD announces Sunday press conference for investigation of murdered U of I students
MOSCOW, Idaho – Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced a press conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. regarding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. The press conference will be streamed live on our NonStop Local website. On Sunday, Nov. 13,...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911
(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Idaho Police Update Debunks Online Reports About Four Student Murders
Police have released an update after four University of Idaho students were found murdered on Sunday.
Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago, according to Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. “It’s pretty tough,” Mabbutt said. The autopsies were performed in nearby Spokane County in Washington state, and the bodies were subsequently released to the victims’ families.
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
The Wyoming Honor Farm: A state prison rehabilitating inmates by training wild horses | 60 Minutes
A program designed to rein in the number of wild horses on federal land is giving prisoners a chance to learn patience and responsibility. Sharyn Alfonsi reports from Wyoming.
Students pretend to fight to surprise principal on her birthday
Students at a Georgia school pretended to fight – but it was really just a ruse to get the attention of their principal, Mrs. Johnson. When she arrived, the students surprised her with a birthday celebration.
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Coroner offers new details about fatal slaying of 4 U of Idaho students after preliminary autopsies
The local coroner is offering more details about the brutal slaying of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, early Nov. 13. The autopsies for Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were completed Nov. 16, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said. In an interview...
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CBS News
571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0