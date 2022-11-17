Look: Ford Field Is Not Ready Yet For Bills vs. Browns Game On Sunday

Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions © Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the dangerous travel conditions anticipated near Buffalo this weekend, the NFL decided Thursday to move this Sunday's Bills vs. Browns matchup to Ford Field in Detroit.

With the Lions scheduled for a road affair with the New York Giants in Week 11, the decision to relocate to Detroit - something the NFL has done before - actually makes a lot of sense.

This time around, though, there's only one glaring problem.

An indoor carnival scheduled for Friday at Ford Field will need fully dismantled before Sunday's game between the Bills and Browns.

"There’s an indoor carnival in Ford Field on Friday that must be [dismantled] for Browns-Bills on Sunday," Tony Grossi tweeted Thursday.

While Ford Field's staff and volunteers surely will clear out the carnival before game time Sunday, that didn't stop several NFL fans from making jokes about the situation.

One twitter user wrote, "Leaves the tents up. The Browns circus is coming to town!!" while another replied that "it's interesting that they are already team branded."

Bills fans didn't miss their opportunity to chime in, with one fan making a modification to a common line heard at carnivals.

“Step right up kids and see the worlds strongest arm!” a Bills fan said, quoting Grossi's initial post.

Ford Field's usual home team, the Detroit Lions, didn't manage to escape the crossfire either.

Jeff Mans of Elite Fantasy HQ said that the photo of the carnival was just a "Live look at a Detroit Lions practice."

While the city of Buffalo digs out from what could be six feet of snow this weekend, the Bills and Browns will square off in the warm, Ford Field dome in Detroit Sunday at 1:00pm EST.