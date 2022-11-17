ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Chilly, wet start to the work week for Austin area

The wet and chilly weather we're seeing in Central Texas is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, but there may be warmer days ahead just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One critically injured in crash in NE Austin

One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on Cameron Road near East Highway 290 just before 10 p.m. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. Medics...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin

Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
kut.org

Double-decker highway coming to South Austin

Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Barnsco in Hutto moves to new location on Schneider Boulevard

Barnsco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location Nov. 18. (Courtesy Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce) Construction supply retailer Barnsco held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Hutto location at 600 Schneider Blvd., Ste. 100, on Nov. 18 after officially opening Nov. 1. Barnsco’s Hutto store was previously located at 50 Iron Horse Drive. Barnsco sells concrete construction supplies and offers equipment rentals and repairs. 512-354-4970. www.barnsco.com.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
AUSTIN, TX
