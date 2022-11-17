Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
CBS Austin
2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Report shows Southwest Austin home prices up, number of sales down for October
For the Southwest Austin market, median prices continued to increase 5.4% from October 2021 to $575,750. (Weston Warner/Community Impact) The latest Austin Board of Realtors report shows prices in the Southwest Austin housing market continue to increase while the number of sales continues to decrease. Although the Austin housing market...
Crews working to excavate land ahead of Southwest Bypass extension
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Crews are working to excavate the area between Wolf Ranch Parkway and SH 29 that will allow for the Southwest Bypass to be extended through the area. Additionally, traffic was shifted to a detour...
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
Austin Public Works recommends complete replacement of Barton Springs Bridge
The city was deciding between rehabilitating the current structure or a complete replacement. After evaluating the risks and benefits, they decided to recommend the replacement option.
fox7austin.com
Chilly, wet start to the work week for Austin area
The wet and chilly weather we're seeing in Central Texas is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, but there may be warmer days ahead just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
CBS Austin
One critically injured in crash in NE Austin
One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on Cameron Road near East Highway 290 just before 10 p.m. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. Medics...
TxDOT breaks ground on high-occupancy vehicle lanes on I-35 South to mitigate traffic
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation along with state and local officials gathered Nov. 15 to break ground on the I-35 Capital Express South project. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Drivers using I-35 South between SH 71 at Ben White Boulevard and SH 45 SE will have safer, uninterrupted travel once...
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
Principal fills in as crossing guard while City of Austin looks to fill supervisor position
At Small Middle School in Southeast Austin, it's Mr. Nelson to the rescue.
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
KTEN.com
Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin
Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
Demolition underway on Starplex movie theater to make way for multifamily project in San Marcos
The Starplex movie theater at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, is being demolished to make way for Long View Equity's newest multifamily project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Demolition of the dormant Starplex movie theater, located at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, has begun to make way for Long View...
kut.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
Barnsco in Hutto moves to new location on Schneider Boulevard
Barnsco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location Nov. 18. (Courtesy Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce) Construction supply retailer Barnsco held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Hutto location at 600 Schneider Blvd., Ste. 100, on Nov. 18 after officially opening Nov. 1. Barnsco’s Hutto store was previously located at 50 Iron Horse Drive. Barnsco sells concrete construction supplies and offers equipment rentals and repairs. 512-354-4970. www.barnsco.com.
APD: 1 adult injured at shooting in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported one adult with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.
AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
