Paul Pepper: Judy Keseman, MO Connections for Health & Lexi Linsenman, CCUA, "Tacos and Tractors"

Open enrollment season is here for just a couple more weeks. JUDY KESEMAN and the folks at Missouri Connections for Health want to make sure you're happy with your health insurance plan before time runs out! Also, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture is kicking off their CoMo Gives campaign with a barn party - something they call 'Tacos and Tractors' - and you're invited! Guest: LEXI LINSENMAN (3:52) November 21, 2022.
Marching Mizzou band ready for wild Thanksgiving week trip to New York

Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
