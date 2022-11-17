Jackson released from jail on bond

HERTFORD — A former Hertford town councilman facing nine felony counts of having sex with a child has been released from jail on bond.

Both Albemarle District Jail and Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court officials confirmed Wednesday that Quentin Jackson was freed on bond F r i d a y , Nov. 11.

Jackson, 36, of the 300 block of S. Church St., Hertford, had been at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million secured bond since his arrest Nov. 3. A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said Jackson has been charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with someone 15 years old or younger, and one count of statutory rape of someone 15 or younger.

The alleged offenses occurred between May 24 and June 3 of this year, according to the SBI spokeswoman.

No trial date has been set in the case.

Jackson’s secured bond was set at $1 million but the bail bonds company that helped secure his release paid only a fraction of that cost. A court official wasn’t immediately familiar with the specifics of Jackson’s release but said typically a bail bonding company pays between 10% and 20% of the bond’s cost to get a client released from jail.

Jackson could not be reached for comment for this story. A former Hertford town councilor, Jackson finished sixth in a six-candidate race Nov. 8 for three seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.