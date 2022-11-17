ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Jackson released from jail on bond

 3 days ago

HERTFORD — A former Hertford town councilman facing nine felony counts of having sex with a child has been released from jail on bond.

Both Albemarle District Jail and Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court officials confirmed Wednesday that Quentin Jackson was freed on bond F r i d a y , Nov. 11.

Jackson, 36, of the 300 block of S. Church St., Hertford, had been at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million secured bond since his arrest Nov. 3. A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said Jackson has been charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with someone 15 years old or younger, and one count of statutory rape of someone 15 or younger.

The alleged offenses occurred between May 24 and June 3 of this year, according to the SBI spokeswoman.

No trial date has been set in the case.

Jackson’s secured bond was set at $1 million but the bail bonds company that helped secure his release paid only a fraction of that cost. A court official wasn’t immediately familiar with the specifics of Jackson’s release but said typically a bail bonding company pays between 10% and 20% of the bond’s cost to get a client released from jail.

Jackson could not be reached for comment for this story. A former Hertford town councilor, Jackson finished sixth in a six-candidate race Nov. 8 for three seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.

Comments / 15

Wave rider
3d ago

This is how the Democrats wanted it and whoever voted Democrat are just as much to blame. ever notice the trail of Democrats charged with child sexual charges and walk. Democrats wanted to ban police and let out all convicted felons. if you voted Democrat then you need to take responsibility for this as well. hope you feel good about yourselves

Reply(2)
3
Sabrina Gunter
3d ago

I myself try not to judge people but this here looks like there maybe some issues with his mental they can be highly intelligent but slow in some areas the jury will vote but God knows!¡!!

Reply
2
curtis Wiggs
3d ago

Kerp your eyes on this guy it want be long before he get back to his old habbits @ bet she is not the only one

Reply
4
