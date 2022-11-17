ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital from a rollover crash in South Fairmount overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Quebec Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police and fire crews arrived to find one of the two vehicles...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

200 pounds of marijuana, $350K seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An undercover task force seized 200 pounds of marijuana and more than $350,000 in cash as part of a months-long investigation. As part of a four-month-long investigation, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed search warrants at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard Jones explained.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Fox 19

Two hospitalized, displaced after fire in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were transported to the hospital after fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

