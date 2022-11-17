Read full article on original website
Fox 19
South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital from a rollover crash in South Fairmount overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Quebec Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police and fire crews arrived to find one of the two vehicles...
Man killed in overnight crash in South Fairmount
Cincinnati police said the man lost control of his car and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township
A multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Twp sent two people to UCMC Sunday evening. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Hamilton Ave exit off I-275 WB was closed for hours.
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
Raleigh News & Observer
8-year-old boy found safe after going missing walking to Kroger, Ohio cops say
UPDATE: Allen Hinton was safely found at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Cincinnati police. It’s unclear where the 8-year-old boy was found. He had went missing on Thursday. Police said he “is safe and healthy.”. The original story is below. Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, are...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
2 injured in Evanston house fire, more than 60 firefighters respond
Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington said the fire started between 2-2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
wtae.com
Bodycam video shows moments passengers, police take down man with boxcutter on flight
Body camera video has been released, giving new details on what happened on board a plane leaving Cincinnati headed for Tampa that was diverted after a passenger boarded with a box cutter. The body camera video from Atlanta police shows the moments police and passengers take down a suspect from...
Fox 19
200 pounds of marijuana, $350K seized in Butler County investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An undercover task force seized 200 pounds of marijuana and more than $350,000 in cash as part of a months-long investigation. As part of a four-month-long investigation, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed search warrants at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard Jones explained.
Fox 19
Walnut Hills house fire sends 2 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills house fire sent two people to the hospital and caused $180,000 in damage over the weekend, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington. It happened in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said. While en route, fire crews...
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
Fox 19
Two hospitalized, displaced after fire in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were transported to the hospital after fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Police found him 10:15 a.m. Friday after going missing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said he is safe and healthy.
1 of these 4 people will be Cincinnati's next chief of police
The City of Cincinnati has narrowed down its search for the next chief of police to just four candidates. The city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
Fox 19
Two hospitalized after fire broke out in East Walnut Hills, fire chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
WLWT 5
Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
FRUIT HILL, Ohio — Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, with unknown injuries, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
Fox 19
2nd UC student identified as suspected serial killer’s first victim
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is getting a little bit of closure into the death of their loved one 45 years ago. Nancy Ann Theobald is suspected to have been the victim of a serial killer, Ralph Howell, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. When Joseph Theobald,...
