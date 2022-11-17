Seth Rollins says he wishes The Shield's reunions had been handled better. Following the trio's debut at WWE Survivor Series 2012, Rollins, Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose), and Roman Reigns went on to become one of the most successful factions in WWE history, as they faced numerous top stars. All three men held titles at different points, and they became world champions after the faction broke up in 2014. Over the years, The Shield reunited on multiple occasions, and Kurt Angle temporarily joined the group at WWE TLC 2017. Ambrose left WWE in 2019 after the trio had one final run together.

1 HOUR AGO