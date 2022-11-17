Read full article on original website
Related
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20/22): Sheamus Faces Gunther
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on November 20 from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout...
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Great Muta Victorious In Final NJPW Bout At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
Great Muta walks away a winner. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Great Muta picked up a victory in his final NJPW match ever. Muta teamed with Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano to defeat The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, & Jeff Cobb. During the bout, Muta was able to avoid the...
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, RJ City Says 'Hey' From Red Carpet, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 19, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.346 million viewers on 11/18, up from last week's 1.331 million viewers. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo was up from 0.2. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on...
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
Bryan Danielson: Being AEW Champion Doesn't Bring Me Joy, Working With Younger Talent Does
Bryan Danielson just wants to wrestle. Danielson has yet to hold gold in AEW despite multiple cracks at the AEW and ROH World Championships. Danielson is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but for him, the ability to get in the ring is more important than winning any title.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks Record For Largest Gate In Event History
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble has already broken a Royal Rumble record two months before the event even takes place. The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event, which will be held in the AlamoDome of San Antonio, Texas, has broken the company's record for the largest gate in the 36-year history of the Royal Rumble event. Previously, the record was set in 2017 that year, WWE announced that 52,020 fans jam-packed the AlamoDome that year. Tickets for next year's Royal Rumble event went on sale recently and have surpassed the $5 million mark.
Report: Cain Velasquez Requests Special Permission To Compete At 12/3 AAA Show
Cain Velasquez reportedly wants to return to the ring while he's out on bail. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was granted bail on November 8 after he was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, on March 2. Velasquez allegedly shot into a vehicle in which Harry Goularte was sitting and hit his stepfather, Paul Bender. Goularte had been accused of sexual misconduct with Velasquez's four-year-old son.
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11
- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
Roman Reigns On His Run Potentially Ending: We're In The Second Quarter Of The Super Bowl
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has knocked off all challengers including Brock Lesnar multiple times, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and more. There is...
Seth Rollins: I Wish WWE Handled Shield Returns Better, Having Kurt Angle In Shield Gear Isn't Ideal
Seth Rollins says he wishes The Shield's reunions had been handled better. Following the trio's debut at WWE Survivor Series 2012, Rollins, Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose), and Roman Reigns went on to become one of the most successful factions in WWE history, as they faced numerous top stars. All three men held titles at different points, and they became world champions after the faction broke up in 2014. Over the years, The Shield reunited on multiple occasions, and Kurt Angle temporarily joined the group at WWE TLC 2017. Ambrose left WWE in 2019 after the trio had one final run together.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Valhalla'
A new trademark has been filed. On November 16, WWE filed to trademark "Valhalla" for entertainment services. The trademark is tied to Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan. Logan returned as part of the Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) to WWE on the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. Full trademark...
Tyrus: To Find Out I'm The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Of All Time Is Cool
Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Hard Times 3, defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way bout. Tyrus is billed at 6'7'' and 375 pounds, and according to him, is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. A stat he is proud of.
Eric Bischoff Talks About How The Business Has Changed, Says That Characters & Stories Have Suffered
Eric Bischoff talks about how the pro wrestling business has changed over the years. Just like all other major sports, pro wrestling is a entity that seemingly reinvents itself every few years. When the popularity of social media started to take off, many wrestlers started to develop their in-ring style in a way that would consistently create jaw-dropping moments and viral GIFs.
MJF Guest Stars On Pardon My Take, Darby Allin & Daniel Garcia Mosh At God's Hate Show | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 18, 2022. - MJF was a guest star on today's episode of Pardon My Take:. - AEW stars Daniel Garcia and Darby Allin were seen moshing at a God's Hate concert last night:. - The Bloodline’s under fire as Survivor Series:...
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG
Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 19 from PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by DQ...
Brian Cage, Wheeler Yuta, Athena, And More Set For 11/21 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the November 21 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21) Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida vs. Leva Bates & Emi Sakura. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, ‘Cool Hand’ Angelo Parker & ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0