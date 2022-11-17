ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022

MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks Record For Largest Gate In Event History

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble has already broken a Royal Rumble record two months before the event even takes place. The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event, which will be held in the AlamoDome of San Antonio, Texas, has broken the company's record for the largest gate in the 36-year history of the Royal Rumble event. Previously, the record was set in 2017 that year, WWE announced that 52,020 fans jam-packed the AlamoDome that year. Tickets for next year's Royal Rumble event went on sale recently and have surpassed the $5 million mark.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Report: Cain Velasquez Requests Special Permission To Compete At 12/3 AAA Show

Cain Velasquez reportedly wants to return to the ring while he's out on bail. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was granted bail on November 8 after he was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, on March 2. Velasquez allegedly shot into a vehicle in which Harry Goularte was sitting and hit his stepfather, Paul Bender. Goularte had been accused of sexual misconduct with Velasquez's four-year-old son.
TEMPE, AZ
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11

- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
Seth Rollins: I Wish WWE Handled Shield Returns Better, Having Kurt Angle In Shield Gear Isn't Ideal

Seth Rollins says he wishes The Shield's reunions had been handled better. Following the trio's debut at WWE Survivor Series 2012, Rollins, Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose), and Roman Reigns went on to become one of the most successful factions in WWE history, as they faced numerous top stars. All three men held titles at different points, and they became world champions after the faction broke up in 2014. Over the years, The Shield reunited on multiple occasions, and Kurt Angle temporarily joined the group at WWE TLC 2017. Ambrose left WWE in 2019 after the trio had one final run together.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Valhalla'

A new trademark has been filed. On November 16, WWE filed to trademark "Valhalla" for entertainment services. The trademark is tied to Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan. Logan returned as part of the Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) to WWE on the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. Full trademark...
Eric Bischoff Talks About How The Business Has Changed, Says That Characters & Stories Have Suffered

Eric Bischoff talks about how the pro wrestling business has changed over the years. Just like all other major sports, pro wrestling is a entity that seemingly reinvents itself every few years. When the popularity of social media started to take off, many wrestlers started to develop their in-ring style in a way that would consistently create jaw-dropping moments and viral GIFs.
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG

Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
Brian Cage, Wheeler Yuta, Athena, And More Set For 11/21 AEW Dark: Elevation

The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the November 21 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21) Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida vs. Leva Bates & Emi Sakura. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, ‘Cool Hand’ Angelo Parker & ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt...
Community Policy