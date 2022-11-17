If everything had gone according to plan for the New Orleans Saints this year, they never would’ve had to trot Landon Young out at left tackle. Of course, little has gone the way it was supposed to. Their starting left tackle, James Hurst, is out for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a concussion. Hurst’s primary competition for playing time, rookie Trevor Penning, still has not made his NFL debut after suffering a serious toe injury in the preseason.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO