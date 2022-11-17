Read full article on original website
Related
NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency
Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints legend Drew Brees greeted by hugs from Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram at Superdome
Plenty of New Orleans Saints fans recently have been thinking about the good ole days of Sean Payton and Drew Brees with the team struggling to a 3-7 start to the 2022 season. On Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, Brees received a warm greeting from his former teammates before the Rams-Saints game.
Sporting News
Sean Payton coaching rumors: Why former Saints coach makes sense in LA as Brandon Staley's seat gets hotter
In Los Angeles, is it the hot seat or the electric chair?. The 5-4 Chargers haven't quite lived up to their preseason hype so far in 2022. Whether that's injuries, inconsistencies or general ineffectiveness, someone has to take the blame. Of course, that blame customarily falls on the head coach,...
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
NOLA.com
Saints deliver much-needed victory and cover; LSU's playoff path looking clearer
The New Orleans Saints were 2.5-point favorites yesterday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it took them some time to kick into gear. The Saints were trailing 14-10 at halftime, but a second half surge saw them pull away and secure a 27-20 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
NOLA.com
Saints cover against Rams: See how Chris Olave's touchdown moved the live betting line
The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams as 2.5-point home favorites, and the betting line hovered around that mark until Chris Olave broke through. The live line had shifted between 2.5 and 4.5 points throughout the first half, but a 53-yard touchdown strike to...
NOLA.com
Saints top Rams with solid game plan and no turnovers. What a concept! ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 119
The best quote from the New Orleans Saints all year long came from Sunday’s press conference following their 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, in which Taysom Hill said: There was “added emphasis to go out and win the football game,” and to “call everything there is on the call sheet.”
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: It took a village, but the Saints stone-walled Rams star Aaron Donald
One of Bill Parcells’ mantras during his Hall of Fame coaching tenure was never let an opponent’s best player beat you. The Saints offensive game plan for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday reflected that time-honored philosophy. The message all week in the team’s offensive meetings was simple, a mission statement that could be summarized in five words: “Take care of No. 99.”
NOLA.com
Landon Young was never supposed to be the Saints starting left tackle, but he has experience
If everything had gone according to plan for the New Orleans Saints this year, they never would’ve had to trot Landon Young out at left tackle. Of course, little has gone the way it was supposed to. Their starting left tackle, James Hurst, is out for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a concussion. Hurst’s primary competition for playing time, rookie Trevor Penning, still has not made his NFL debut after suffering a serious toe injury in the preseason.
Alvin Kamara calls out NFL Network reporter over Sean Payton story
The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday with just one win in their last five games, and a reporter hinted this week that former head coach Sean Payton may have played a role in the lone blowout victory. That was not the case. Peter Schrager of NFL Network claimed on “The...
NOLA.com
Saints DE Cam Jordan is missing his 1st game because of injury — and understandably so
For the first time in his 12-year career, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan missed a game because of injury, and it became apparent why when a new detail emerged Sunday morning before the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan suffered an orbital bone injury last...
NOLA.com
New Orleans is getting a professional soccer team. Now what should game day look like?
No matter the event and no matter the team, game day traditions and rituals play a vital role in creating the excitement and camaraderie that can only be found among sports fans. Now that the United Soccer League is expanding to New Orleans, the team's prospective owners are asking New...
NOLA.com
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.
The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: If you want chaos in the College Football Playoff, LSU is your team
There’s a lot about LSU’s home football finale that doesn’t move the excitement meter. No offense to the Blazers, but of the three Alabama teams LSU faces this year (Alabama, Tuscaloosa campus; and Auburn), they rank at the bottom of the list. Crumple up all those misgivings,...
Comments / 0