New Orleans, LA

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency

Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams

NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: It took a village, but the Saints stone-walled Rams star Aaron Donald

One of Bill Parcells’ mantras during his Hall of Fame coaching tenure was never let an opponent’s best player beat you. The Saints offensive game plan for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday reflected that time-honored philosophy. The message all week in the team’s offensive meetings was simple, a mission statement that could be summarized in five words: “Take care of No. 99.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Landon Young was never supposed to be the Saints starting left tackle, but he has experience

If everything had gone according to plan for the New Orleans Saints this year, they never would’ve had to trot Landon Young out at left tackle. Of course, little has gone the way it was supposed to. Their starting left tackle, James Hurst, is out for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a concussion. Hurst’s primary competition for playing time, rookie Trevor Penning, still has not made his NFL debut after suffering a serious toe injury in the preseason.
KENTUCKY STATE
NOLA.com

Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.

The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

