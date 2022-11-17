Read full article on original website
A HOLIDAY SEASON MIRACLE! Disney Finally Fixes Spaceship Earth Entrance Sign After Over 6 Months of Using Festival Menu Board
The Spaceship Earth stand-by entrance sign is back in operation after being covered for well over six months in EPCOT. Here’s a picture from July 2022 of a black panel over the stand-by entrance sign, which also includes the digital wait time display. The panel has been there since at least May 2022.
REVIEW: New Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade Joins Returning Gingerbread Bundt Cake and More at Disneyland
A new Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade is joining the returning Holiday Cake and Gingerbread Bundt Cake at Plaza Inn for the holidays at Disneyland. Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles. This is the weakest gingerbread cake we’ve had so far, but only by default....
REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
REVIEW: Holiday Flatbread Joins Returning Cold Brew & Grey Stuff at Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland
For the holidays at Red Rose Taverne, a new Holiday Flatbread joins the returning Holiday Cold Brew and Holiday Grey Stuff (they really like the word “holiday” there, apparently). Holiday Flatbread – $12.49. Pepperoni, sausage, and ham flatbread topped with arugula. This was, as all the flatbreads...
New Tie-Dye Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey at EPCOT
There’s a new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey available in the France Pavilion at EPCOT. This tie-dye Spirit Jersey can be found with other Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure merchandise in L’Esprit de la Provence. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey – $82. The jersey is white...
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
REVIEW: Every Speciality Holiday Cocktail and Mocktail From Green & Red Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando
The Green & Red Coconut Club has opened at Universal CityWalk Orlando for the holiday season and they’re serving up several specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The entire club has been dressed for the occasion. The front of the menu looks like gift-wrapped presents with the logo for the...
Lunar New Year Celebration and Food & Wine Festival Return in 2023 to Disney California Adventure
Two fan-favorite events will be returning to the Disneyland Resort starting in January 2023 – the Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. We are excited to share that two limited-time festivals will be returning to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023. The Lunar...
2022 Holiday Decorations Arrive at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Cast Members have decked the halls of Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for the 2022 holiday season with decorations and Christmas trees. Decorations begin on the road to the resort, with garland wrapped around lampposts. The garland is decorated with white flowers and colorful ornaments. There are also blue and...
REVIEW: Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew From the Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
The Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart is your connection for a seasonal horchata during the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Menu for Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Beverages:. 🆕 Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew – $7.25. Photos of Menu Items...
REVIEW: Seasonal Braised Beef Poutine from Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure
Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining is also featuring a seasonal menu with the new Braised Beef Poutine. Steak Fries, Braised Beef, Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy, and Tomatillo-Serrano Salsa, garnished with Fresno Chiles. This is another only okay braised beef special. The hefty amount of moisture from the beef makes...
REVIEW: Mint Chip Churro and Dipping Sauce at Disneyland
During the official holiday season at Disneyland Resort, guests can pick up a variety of wintry churros. The churro cart in Town Square at Disneyland Park is serving a mint chip churro and complementary dipping sauce. Mint Chip Churro – $5.75. Mint Chip Dipping Sauce – $1.50. Marshmallow...
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
New Black Panther & Denim Ear Headbands Available at Walt Disney World
If you’re Team Wakanda Forever or Team Forever in Blue Jeans, these new Ear Headbands are a must-have. We found both of these ear headbands at the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom. This ear headband is inspired by Black Panther‘s suit and features a vibranium pattern. Upon closer...
REVIEW: Holiday Snack Molecules Return to Avengers Campus for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Hank, Janet, and Scott have been busy at the Pym Tasting Lab coming up with a new version of the holiday snack molecules so Avengers Campus can join in on the Festival of Holidays. Menu for Pym Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. Snack Molecules...
Guest Claiming to Be Government Agent on Secret Mission Demands Refund for Walt Disney World Park Admission
Guest Relations at Walt Disney World hears lots of complaints and issues from visitors every day. This summer, they fielded one encounter that was undoubtedly more unorthodox than usual. A 37-year-old Chicago man wanted a refund for his theme park tickets when he visited Guest Relations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
REVIEW: Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Jacques has whipped up the new Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake for the holidays at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Vanilla and cookie butter ice cream with chips ahoy mini cookies, holiday sprinkles, buttercream icing, and a chocolate Christmas tree. Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake...
REVIEW: Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae Returns to Disneyland
Mele Kalikimaka! The holidays are in full swing at Disneyland, and over in Adventureland, Tropical Hideaway has brought the Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae back for another season. A swirl of DOLE Whip cherry and lime topped with festive decorations. We were unimpressed with this. Cherry and lime Dole whips aren’t...
New UOAP Exclusive Earl the Squirrel Coke Freestyle Cup
A new Freestyle cup is available exclusively Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders for the holiday season. This cup features the Universal holiday mascot Earl the Squirrel and can be found at most drink stands and restaurants. Earl the Squirrel UOAP Freestyle Cup – $17.99. The cup is black with...
Walt Disney World Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Prices Reach New Record Highs Ahead of the Holidays
The prices for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane access at select attractions have seen dramatic increases today at Walt Disney World. As we approach Thanksgiving, the price of Genie+ has jumped to $29 per person after a previous high of $22. Individual Lightning Lane access for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now $25 per person. These are record highs and also mark the first time that Genie+ is more expensive than Lightning Lane for Rise of the Resistance.
