WDW News Today

REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
WDW News Today

New Tie-Dye Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey at EPCOT

There’s a new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey available in the France Pavilion at EPCOT. This tie-dye Spirit Jersey can be found with other Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure merchandise in L’Esprit de la Provence. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey – $82. The jersey is white...
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
WDW News Today

2022 Holiday Decorations Arrive at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Cast Members have decked the halls of Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for the 2022 holiday season with decorations and Christmas trees. Decorations begin on the road to the resort, with garland wrapped around lampposts. The garland is decorated with white flowers and colorful ornaments. There are also blue and...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mint Chip Churro and Dipping Sauce at Disneyland

During the official holiday season at Disneyland Resort, guests can pick up a variety of wintry churros. The churro cart in Town Square at Disneyland Park is serving a mint chip churro and complementary dipping sauce. Mint Chip Churro – $5.75. Mint Chip Dipping Sauce – $1.50. Marshmallow...
WDW News Today

New Black Panther & Denim Ear Headbands Available at Walt Disney World

If you’re Team Wakanda Forever or Team Forever in Blue Jeans, these new Ear Headbands are a must-have. We found both of these ear headbands at the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom. This ear headband is inspired by Black Panther‘s suit and features a vibranium pattern. Upon closer...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae Returns to Disneyland

Mele Kalikimaka! The holidays are in full swing at Disneyland, and over in Adventureland, Tropical Hideaway has brought the Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae back for another season. A swirl of DOLE Whip cherry and lime topped with festive decorations. We were unimpressed with this. Cherry and lime Dole whips aren’t...
WDW News Today

New UOAP Exclusive Earl the Squirrel Coke Freestyle Cup

A new Freestyle cup is available exclusively Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders for the holiday season. This cup features the Universal holiday mascot Earl the Squirrel and can be found at most drink stands and restaurants. Earl the Squirrel UOAP Freestyle Cup – $17.99. The cup is black with...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Prices Reach New Record Highs Ahead of the Holidays

The prices for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane access at select attractions have seen dramatic increases today at Walt Disney World. As we approach Thanksgiving, the price of Genie+ has jumped to $29 per person after a previous high of $22. Individual Lightning Lane access for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now $25 per person. These are record highs and also mark the first time that Genie+ is more expensive than Lightning Lane for Rise of the Resistance.

