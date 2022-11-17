ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Thursday Injury Report Brings Good News

By Pat Boadway
 3 days ago

The Bears got a relief at practice today with several players returning.

Three days before kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons, the Chicago Bears caught some good fortune. At practice on Thursday, Kyler Gordon and David Montgomery returned to practice in full. While Cole Kmet and Kindle Vildor practiced for the first time this week.

Bears Thursday Injury Report

After suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to Detroit, Cole Kmet hasn't practiced. The recent uptick in production between the third-year tight end out of Notre Dame and quarterback Justin Fields has been fantastic. Losing that now would be detrimental to the Chicago Bears offense.

However, Kmet returned to practice in a limited fashion this week and he could still play in Atlanta this Sunday.

Kindle Vildor was limited in practice Thursday while nursing an ankle injury. He'd missed Wednesday's practice but this is a good sign. Vildor hasn't played since the loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins so this improvement is very positive.

Kyler Gordon and David Montgomery both practiced in full on Thursday and that is a great sign. But the Bears' injury report isn't all good news.

The Bad News

Dane Cruikshank, N'Keal Harry, Teven Jenkins, and Al-Quadin Muhammad did not practice. With trouble along both the offensive and defensive lines, this is concerning. The Bears already have holes in the defensive line and need all the depth they can get at every position.

On the other side, Justin Fields will scramble into dangerous areas if the offensive line can't help. If they're short too many bodies and can't protect Fields at all, this game can get out of reach quickly.

With few days remaining, the Chicago Bears need some more good luck if they want to end their three-game losing streak. They just might be able to build this offense into something real and respectable, as long as the players' health is kept as a high priority.

