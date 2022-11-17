Glenn Martens‘ revival of Diesel carries on strong for Pre-Fall 2023, a time for the House to look at commerciality by addressing the needs, wants and desires of its consumers. Speaking exclusively to Vogue Runway, Martens explained that “our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone.” With that in mind, Diesel’s PF23 offering dials down some of the drama in favor for wearability, ushering in the very influences that have given the brand its newfound it-appeal.

10 HOURS AGO