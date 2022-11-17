Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
G-Star RAW Links Up With Stephen Jones for Couture Denim Hat Collection
G-Star RAW is known for its signature focus on classic and contemporary denim offerings. Now, the brand is taking it up a notch with its new collaboration with expert milliner, Stephen Jones. At age 65, the London-based milliner has been one of the most-renown hat makers of the modern era...
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons Closes Namesake Label After 27 Years
Raf Simons sent a shockwave through fashion on Monday afternoon, announcing the official conclusion of his namesake design label. In a brief letter, he confirmed that his recently debuted Spring/Summer 2023 collection was the imprint’s last effort, before expressing his gratitude for all those who adored and worked with the fashion brand over its almost three decades of path-carving work.
hypebeast.com
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the new...
hypebeast.com
Clints FW22 Lookbook Gets Comfy for the Holidays
Following the reveal of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based streetwear label Clints has officially presented its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook that sees models get cozy and warm for the holiday season. The British label continues to explore its street-focused aesthetic while merging oversized silhouettes and branded scriptures with heavyweight attire. Looking...
hypebeast.com
Glenn Martens' Diesel Puts Its Power In Denim for Pre-Fall 2023
Glenn Martens‘ revival of Diesel carries on strong for Pre-Fall 2023, a time for the House to look at commerciality by addressing the needs, wants and desires of its consumers. Speaking exclusively to Vogue Runway, Martens explained that “our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone.” With that in mind, Diesel’s PF23 offering dials down some of the drama in favor for wearability, ushering in the very influences that have given the brand its newfound it-appeal.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
hypebeast.com
norda's Latest Batch Of 001 Drops Gives Runners the Ultimate "Winter Toolkit"
Norda is beginning to tease their forthcoming 002 sneaker — which is set to drop next spring — but the popular 001 will continue to be a key piece of their footwear lineup, and it’s surfaced in two new makeups that the brand is calling its “winter toolkit.” There’s a new grey, silver, black and orange colorway dubbed “Puffin” as well as an upgraded take on the past “Stealth Black” makeup, each of which are loaded with the high-end tech that the brand has made its name on.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
hypebeast.com
Denim-Focused Brand unspun Plants New Roots in Hong Kong
Found on one of Sheung Wan’s restaurant and cafe-brimming slopes, denim company unspun opened its doors to its first physical location in Hong Kong – offering its latest technology for efficient bespoke jeans. unpsun has quickly gained traction for its mobile scanning app which allows customers to get a quick 3D scan of their body to go hand in hand with individual preferences from cuts down to the threading.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Dresses Its GEL-Nimbus 9 in "Clay Grey"
Has just presented a new iteration of its GEL-Nimbus 9 sneaker, and this time it is coated in a blend of “Obsidian Grey” and “Clay Grey.”. Recently, the silhouette has undergone various types of experimentation, with the likes of Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory, and Rennell Madrano all dropping their own interpretations of the distance running shoe. The past releases have pulled from their designers’ lives; delving into past stories and experiences, thus, creating a slew of contrasting iterations that have all gone on to garner headlines in their own rights.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Wore 2 Daring Looks to the Mugler “Couturissime” Exhibition Opening in NYC
Leave it to Kylie Jenner to turn heads in not just one, but two daring Mugler looks. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was among the star-studded guest list for last night's opening of the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. There, Jenner started the night out in a dramatic, figure-hugging gown in inky black. But once inside the museum, the reality TV star changed into a sheer catsuit, another one of the house's signature designs.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma in Wheat
A new colorway of the upcoming Virgil Abloh-designed. has just been teased. Maintaining the same design elements as the gray colorway from last month, the trainer sees a hybrid sports shoe mixed with hiking boot layout. This time in a wheat colorway, the uppers are made from brown suede and...
hypebeast.com
Christie’s Is Auctioning Furniture Once Owned by Marie Antoinette
As part of the auctioneer’s Paris edition of the “Exceptional Sale”. Christie’s upcoming “Exceptional Sale”, as the name implies, is filled with rare objects that date all the way back to Roman times. The Paris edition, in particular, will spotlight works from 18th Century France, including two furnishings once owned by Queen Marie Antoinette.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Plays With Harris Tweed, Sashiko and Silhouettes for Fall 2022
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau‘s Sillage carries the slogan and ethos “Inspired by the world, made in Japan,” and for Fall 2022 this mantra couldn’t ring any truer. With a heavy focus on Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, the season-appropriate collection explores traditional materials elevated by Eastern influences, as silhouettes billow and drape, fold, flow and free themselves of the body’s rigidity.
hypebeast.com
Palace Shares Its Ice-Cold Holiday 2022 Lookbook
It’s the end of the Winter 2022 season for Palace, as it now presents a flurry of garments, accessories and must-haves for the Holiday 2022 period. Captured in a lookbook shot by Clare Shilland, we find Palace Skateboards‘ skate team members Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson donning the latest and greatest from everybody’s favorite London-based skateboarding stalwart, and this season is nothing short of cozy through-and-through.
hypebeast.com
Meekz and Corteiz Unite for Collaborative T-Shirt and Balaclava Range
Corteiz shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to U.K. streetwear domination. The brand, owned by Clint419, is continuing its steady stream of exclusive drops and collaborations, having recently teamed up with high-profile personalities, including Dave and Central Cee. The British label is now joining forces with Manchester’s...
hypebeast.com
Explore the Mountains in the New Salomon x Greater Goods Hiking Kilt
Salomon and Greater Goods have connected to create a new kilt that pays homage to the Scottish mountain running community. Traditionally, Salomon is known for its high-profile collaborations. For example, the outerwear brand recently connected with MM6 Maison Margiela for its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, and the duo curated a new sneaker that took influence from a classic trail shoe, but instead, presented itself as an indifferent model that boasted a melange of highly-technical and punchy aesthetics that were put together to make an ideal everyday-shoe.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club EU Offers Up Retro Football-Inspired Kits
With the World Cup 2022 underway, it’s the perfect moment to share one’s pride in the international sport of football. Billionaire Boys Club EU is one of many joining in the fun with the launch of a football-inspired jersey kit capsule. The new offering centers on retro football...
hypebeast.com
Elevate Your Drinking Experience With Tesla's New Sipping Glasses
While primarily known for engineering some of the most innovative and earth-friendly automobiles,. also caters to its extensive fan base by crafting products that can elevate their everyday lifestyles. We’ve seen the Bay Area-based imprint craft apparel, backpacks and mugs, and now it has expanded its range with a set of sipping glasses.
Comments / 0