myscience.org
Studying educational technology usages in Luxembourg
As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many scholars and scientists have left the country. More than 30 Ukrainian researchers displaced by the war have temporarily joined the University of Luxembourg mainly as research fellows and in some cases under temporary contracts funded by the FNR. In this series of interviews, we briefly present the researchers and their work.
myscience.org
Expanding Horizons
The International Days 2022 offered a varied program. With a varied program of events lasting nearly two weeks, the International Days 2022 were all about the University of Bonn’s international links and initiatives, including everything from academic panel discussions and workshops to research policy formats and cultural happenings. This year’s International Days opened with the state awards-including the Queen’s Prize, set up by the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II-being presented to outstanding early-career researchers by representatives from the British, Spanish and French Embassies.
myscience.org
Reducing language barriers and promoting self-confidence
What was previously black is now coloured - and the fish now looks like a flower: one early evening on a Wednesday in late October, five girls and three boys of primary school age sit at a table in Münster University’s "MExlab ExperiMINTe" laboratory for schoolchildren. They are astonished to see how the water is drawn into painted filter paper and washes the pictures into fanciful forms and, in the process, breaks down the colours from felt-tip pens into their individual colour components. While playing, they thus learn the principle of chromatography.
myscience.org
New UC3M R+D+i map in the area of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has prepared a new knowledge map in which it identifies the University’s national and international research activity, patents and other research results in the field of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies. This R+D+i map shows the research lines and innovation capabilities of 11...
myscience.org
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
myscience.org
Celebrating open data
New prize program recognizes MIT researchers who make data openly accessible and reusable. The inaugural MIT Prize for Open Data, which included a $2,500 cash prize, was recently awarded to 10 individual and group research projects. Presented jointly by the School of Science and the MIT Libraries, the prize recognizes MIT-affiliated researchers who make their data openly accessible and reusable by others. The prize winners and 16 honorable mention recipients were honored at the Open Data @ MIT event held Oct. 28 at Hayden Library.
myscience.org
EINC Research Building is being officially inaugurated
Heidelberg scientists work on and with novel computing technologies at the European Institute for Neuromorphic Computing. The new building for the European Institute for Neuromorphic Computing (EINC) at Heidelberg University - a separate research building for work on and with pioneering new computing technologies - is about to be officially inaugurated. The ceremony on 23 November 2022 will be hosted by the Mannheim and Heidelberg office of the state assets and construction company Vermögen und Bau Baden-Württemberg. Attending the event will be the Baden-Württemberg Minister of Science Petra Olschowski and the state’s Finance Minister, Dr Danyal Bayaz, along with representatives of the three donors who have secured the implementation of this innovative project with their financial support. "Without the commitment of Dr Hans-Peter Wild, the Klaus Tschira Foundation and the Dietmar Hopp Foundation it would not have been possible to bring about this important infrastructure for the university," underlines Bernhard Eitel, Rector of Ruperto Carola.
myscience.org
A drama play set in the Revolt of the Brotherhoods puts an end to an investigation into the public uses of cities in the Renaissance
The Cloister of the La Nau Cultural Centre of the University of Valencia (UV) hosts this Saturday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m. the play La farsa de les Germanies, a theatrical performance that evokes this revolt that shook the city of Valencia 500 years ago and in which the popular classes rose up against the nobility. The work is part of the international project Public Renaissance (University of Valencia), which has spent four years investigating the public uses of urban space in the Renaissance.
myscience.org
Uncovering the rich connections between South Asia and MIT
Showcased in a new exhibit, student research explores the long history of South Asians at the Institute. In 1884, an article in a widely circulated Indian nationalist newspaper expounded on the value of a technical education for Indians who were being denied such opportunities by the colonial British state. Even though MIT was barely more than two decades old, the author pointed to the Institute as a model of technical learning for the colony to aspire toward.
myscience.org
Highly Cited Researchers Ranking 2022: Six researchers at the University of Freiburg are among the most cited worldwide
Ranking recognizes researchers whose publications receive significant attention in the field. Six scientists from the University of Freiburg are among the 7,200 authors worldwide who have been cited most frequently in their fields of research over the past decade. Three of them conduct research at the Medical Center - University of Freiburg. The company Clarivate Analytics annually honors the "Highly Cited Researchers" and is considered an important indicator of the influence of scientists and their publications. The ranking is based on an evaluation of the most frequently cited papers in the "Web of Science" literature database.
myscience.org
CMU Programming Team Shines in ICPC World Finals
Carnegie Mellon University’s International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) team recently notched an impressive performance in the competition’s World Finals. The team - computer science major Christopher Lambert and recently graduated computer science majors Andrew Yang and Zack Lee - finished seventh and earned a silver medal in the final competition held earlier this month in Dhaka, Bangladesh. This was CMU’s first silver medal and highest finish to date.
myscience.org
Honoring Salvador Luria, longtime MIT and founding director of the MIT Center for Cancer Research
Koch Institute event celebrates the new MIT Press biography "Salvador Luria: An Immigrant Biologist in Cold War America." On Oct. 26, the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT and the MIT Press Bookstore co-hosted a special event launching the new biography " Salvador Luria: An Immigrant Biologist in Cold War America, " by Rena Selya. The book explores the life of longtime MIT Salvador Luria (1912-1991), whose passion for science was equaled by his commitment to political engagement in Cold War America.
myscience.org
Vinod Subramaniam appointed as a council member to the Advisory Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (AWTI)
As of 1 December 2022, UT President Vinod Subramaniam, together with Saxion President Anka Mulder and Jolanda Kluin, will become a council member of the Advisory Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (AWTI). Today the Council of Ministers approved the nominations for the appointments proposed by Minister Dijkgraaf of Education, Culture and Science.
myscience.org
From LGO to PhD
For some MIT Leaders for Global Operations graduates, a research passion becomes a full-time career. Many students in MIT’s Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program return to the workplace primed to tackle complex operational problems. But sometimes their research sparks deep scholarly interest, and they bring their LGO toolkit into an academic career instead.
myscience.org
Johns Hopkins University, School of Nursing again recognized for commitment to diversity
The university receives its second Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from ’INSIGHT Into Diversity’ magazine, which also named JHU a ’Diversity Champion,’ Nursing receives its fifth honor in the health professions category. Johns Hopkins has again been recognized for its outstanding commitments to diversity and...
