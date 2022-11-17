A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit

Read full article on original website
Energy transition in border regions hindered by lack of coordination
A lack of coordinated arrangements between neighbouring countries is making it extremely difficult to realise a successful energy transition in the German-Dutch border regions. Although border municipalities would like to work together, there has so far been an acute lack of cross-border cooperation in the field of sustainable power generation due to the complexity of uncoordinated regulations. The first obstacle is a lack of a common vision for spatial planning in border areas. Existing subsidy schemes are also inadequately coordinated, and public consultation among citizens from a neighbouring country is virtually impossible. These are the findings of the annual Cross-border Impact Assessment by the ITEM expertise centre (part of Maastricht University), which has been presented today at a conference in Groningen.
