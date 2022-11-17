Read full article on original website
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Energy transition in border regions hindered by lack of coordination
A lack of coordinated arrangements between neighbouring countries is making it extremely difficult to realise a successful energy transition in the German-Dutch border regions. Although border municipalities would like to work together, there has so far been an acute lack of cross-border cooperation in the field of sustainable power generation due to the complexity of uncoordinated regulations. The first obstacle is a lack of a common vision for spatial planning in border areas. Existing subsidy schemes are also inadequately coordinated, and public consultation among citizens from a neighbouring country is virtually impossible. These are the findings of the annual Cross-border Impact Assessment by the ITEM expertise centre (part of Maastricht University), which has been presented today at a conference in Groningen.
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
New UC3M R+D+i map in the area of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has prepared a new knowledge map in which it identifies the University’s national and international research activity, patents and other research results in the field of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies. This R+D+i map shows the research lines and innovation capabilities of 11...
The future of aviation: how will we fly to COP in 2035?
In the week of COP27 people across the world have flown to Sharm El Sheikh to discuss action on climate change. Aviation is a crucial way to bring us together to tackle this challenge - but it is also a major contributor to the problem. The future of sustainable aviation...
Uncovering the rich connections between South Asia and MIT
Showcased in a new exhibit, student research explores the long history of South Asians at the Institute. In 1884, an article in a widely circulated Indian nationalist newspaper expounded on the value of a technical education for Indians who were being denied such opportunities by the colonial British state. Even though MIT was barely more than two decades old, the author pointed to the Institute as a model of technical learning for the colony to aspire toward.
Highly Cited Researchers Ranking 2022: Six researchers at the University of Freiburg are among the most cited worldwide
Ranking recognizes researchers whose publications receive significant attention in the field. Six scientists from the University of Freiburg are among the 7,200 authors worldwide who have been cited most frequently in their fields of research over the past decade. Three of them conduct research at the Medical Center - University of Freiburg. The company Clarivate Analytics annually honors the "Highly Cited Researchers" and is considered an important indicator of the influence of scientists and their publications. The ranking is based on an evaluation of the most frequently cited papers in the "Web of Science" literature database.
Vinod Subramaniam appointed as a council member to the Advisory Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (AWTI)
As of 1 December 2022, UT President Vinod Subramaniam, together with Saxion President Anka Mulder and Jolanda Kluin, will become a council member of the Advisory Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (AWTI). Today the Council of Ministers approved the nominations for the appointments proposed by Minister Dijkgraaf of Education, Culture and Science.
Expanding Horizons
The International Days 2022 offered a varied program. With a varied program of events lasting nearly two weeks, the International Days 2022 were all about the University of Bonn’s international links and initiatives, including everything from academic panel discussions and workshops to research policy formats and cultural happenings. This year’s International Days opened with the state awards-including the Queen’s Prize, set up by the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II-being presented to outstanding early-career researchers by representatives from the British, Spanish and French Embassies.
From LGO to PhD
For some MIT Leaders for Global Operations graduates, a research passion becomes a full-time career. Many students in MIT’s Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program return to the workplace primed to tackle complex operational problems. But sometimes their research sparks deep scholarly interest, and they bring their LGO toolkit into an academic career instead.
How ’2D’ materials expand
A new technique that accurately measures how atom-thin materials expand when heated could help engineers develop faster, more powerful electronic devices. Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better.
Engineers solve a mystery on the path to smaller, lighter batteries
Branchlike metallic filaments can sap the power of solid-state lithium batteries. A new study explains how they form and how to divert them. A discovery by MIT researchers could finally unlock the door to the design of a new kind of rechargeable lithium battery that is more lightweight, compact, and safe than current versions, and that has been pursued by labs around the world for years.
