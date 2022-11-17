A lack of coordinated arrangements between neighbouring countries is making it extremely difficult to realise a successful energy transition in the German-Dutch border regions. Although border municipalities would like to work together, there has so far been an acute lack of cross-border cooperation in the field of sustainable power generation due to the complexity of uncoordinated regulations. The first obstacle is a lack of a common vision for spatial planning in border areas. Existing subsidy schemes are also inadequately coordinated, and public consultation among citizens from a neighbouring country is virtually impossible. These are the findings of the annual Cross-border Impact Assessment by the ITEM expertise centre (part of Maastricht University), which has been presented today at a conference in Groningen.

