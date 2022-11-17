Freie Universität Berlin, Max Planck Society, and the Berlin Heritage Authority Are Planning the Burial of Human Remains Found on Campus

The International Days 2022 offered a varied program. With a varied program of events lasting nearly two weeks, the International Days 2022 were all about the University of Bonn’s international links and initiatives, including everything from academic panel discussions and workshops to research policy formats and cultural happenings. This year’s International Days opened with the state awards-including the Queen’s Prize, set up by the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II-being presented to outstanding early-career researchers by representatives from the British, Spanish and French Embassies.

