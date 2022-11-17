Freie Universität Berlin, Max Planck Society, and the Berlin Heritage Authority Are Planning the Burial of Human Remains Found on Campus

Read full article on original website
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Honoring Salvador Luria, longtime MIT and founding director of the MIT Center for Cancer Research
Koch Institute event celebrates the new MIT Press biography "Salvador Luria: An Immigrant Biologist in Cold War America." On Oct. 26, the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT and the MIT Press Bookstore co-hosted a special event launching the new biography " Salvador Luria: An Immigrant Biologist in Cold War America, " by Rena Selya. The book explores the life of longtime MIT Salvador Luria (1912-1991), whose passion for science was equaled by his commitment to political engagement in Cold War America.
Expanding Horizons
The International Days 2022 offered a varied program. With a varied program of events lasting nearly two weeks, the International Days 2022 were all about the University of Bonn’s international links and initiatives, including everything from academic panel discussions and workshops to research policy formats and cultural happenings. This year’s International Days opened with the state awards-including the Queen’s Prize, set up by the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II-being presented to outstanding early-career researchers by representatives from the British, Spanish and French Embassies.
Let them eat stew: University of Glasgow research sheds new light on foodways in the first cities
- The world’s first urban state societies developed in Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq, some 5500 years ago. No other artefact type is more symbolic of this development than the so-called Beveled Rim Bowl (BRB), the first mass produced ceramic bowl. BRB function and what food(s) these bowls contained has been...
