myscience.org
New approach for the development of cancer therapies
In a recent study, researchers from Joanna Loizou’s group from CeMM, the Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the Medical University of Vienna investigated the POL? enzyme and the role it plays in DNA repair. Inhibiting POL? represents a new approach for developing specific therapies, in particular for patients with BRCA1 mutations. The study, published in Cell Reports, shows for the first time that POL? fills the gaps in single-stranded DNA that excessively occur in a BRCA1-deficient genetic background thus demonstrating its important role in keeping BRCA1 deficient cells alive.
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy to be Assessed in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction Trial
SRD-001 is designed to increase expression and functional activity of SERCA2a, down-regulation of which is associated with all forms of heart failure. Sardocor Corp, a gene therapy subsidiary of Medera Biotherapeutics, has received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the FDA for SRD-001 for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Brain changes in people with autism are more far-reaching than previously thought, occurring throughout the cerebral cortex rather than being confined to certain areas thought to affect social behavior and language. That's according to a new study -- lasting more than a decade and led by...
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
studyfinds.org
Chronic nausea cure on the horizon after scientists map brain pathways linked to vomiting
BEIJING, China — A cure for chronic nausea could be on the horizon thanks to a discovery in the brain. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time, offering hope of combating morning sickness and the painful side-effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we...
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday. NIH said this is the first study to use postmortem brain tissue to investigate ADHD, a...
technologynetworks.com
Patterns of White Matter Connectivity Exclusive to Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms Identified
New study results from an international research team led by USC scientists have identified a signature pattern of white matter connectivity exclusive to the brains of autistic people distinct from that in the brains of people with developmental coordination disorder (DCD). Their findings appear today in Scientific Reports. Approximately 85...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
myscience.org
Fatty liver disease endangers brain health
People with liver disease caused by eating too much sugar and fat could be at increased risk of developing serious neurological conditions like depression or dementia. In a study examining the link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and brain dysfunction, scientists at the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, affiliated to King’s College London and the University of Lausanne, found an accumulation of fat in the liver causes a decrease in oxygen to the brain and inflammation to brain tissue - both of which have been proven to lead to the onset of severe brain diseases.
technologynetworks.com
MedicalXpress
Developing a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease in Down syndrome patients
When a baby is born, each cell in his or her body contains 23 pairs of chromosomes or 46 chromosomes in total, with half coming from each parent. At least, this is the case most of the time. Yet, the biological machinery responsible for assuring proper chromosome distribution sometimes go...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Scientists Say Exercise Defeats Cancer
Israeli scientists at Tel Aviv University say they have found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72 percent. Intense aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor, according to the findings of the groundbreaking study led by two researchers at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
myscience.org
MedicalXpress
Genetics combined with long years of schooling can lead to nearsightedness in children
Researchers have identified five genetic variants that increasingly raise a person's risk of becoming nearsighted the longer they stay in school. A team led by Jeremy Guggenheim of Cardiff University, United Kingdom, published these findings November 17 in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Nearsighted vision is associated with a...
Researchers grow ‘mini eyes’ in a laboratory to assess blindness in a breakthrough study
Researchers have grown ‘mini eyes’ in a lab so that they can study blindness in a rare genetic condition called Usher Syndrome. For the first time ever, researchers created the 3D ‘mini eyes’, also called retinal organoids. They were grown from stem cells generated from skin samples donated by patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH).
MedicalXpress
The protein behind immunotherapy resistance
Immunotherapy is a cutting-edge approach to treating cancer by turning the patient's own immune system against their tumor. Our increasing knowledge of the mechanisms by which the body regulates immune responses has been transformative to our fight against cancer. But despite success rates, immunotherapy has time and again met with...
myscience.org
