Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Lady Patriots open up the PAC with big win over the Lady Eagles
NEW MADISON — The Lady Patriots start the season off with a big victory over Chaminade Julienne on Nov. 18. It was the first game played at the new Patriot Activity Center. Head coach Brad Gray said the team getting used to playing on their new court. They haven’t had a lot of practice time on it, but seemed to get more used to the court as the game went on.
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
How to watch No. 12 Indiana basketball take on Xavier on Friday night
No. 12 Indiana basketball battles Xavier on the road in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday evening. See how to tune in and watch the Hoosiers play. There is so much promise and hope surrounding the Indiana basketball program this season, especially with their highest ranking in the AP polls since 2016-17 and returning superstar, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
miamistudent.net
‘There’s a community for everyone on this campus’: Miami sophomore balances school, a job and extracurriculars
From the moment Zoe Mervis stepped on Miami University’s campus, she made it her goal to get involved in extracurriculars. Her involvement not only helped her become a part of a community, but it helped inspire other students to join extracurriculars too. A sophomore psychology major at Miami, Mervis’s...
beckersspine.com
Dr. John Larkin debuts smart knee implant in Kentucky
John Larkin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Erlanger, Ky., completed the world's first operation using a smart knee implant, Link NKY reported Nov. 18. Dr. Larkin used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ implant in the operation, which uses sensors to collect data on the patient's...
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fallen officer Seara Burton’s name added to Richmond memorial
RICHMOND, Ind. — The memory of fallen officer Seara Burton is now forever etched into Richmond’s history. Burton’s name was added to the Richmond Fire and Police Memorial earlier this week. A small ceremony was held on November 18. Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10, 2022. She and her K-9 […]
spectrumnews1.com
Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
WANE 15
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Maple Street in West College Corner
LIBERTY, Ind. — Structure fire reported on Maple Street in West College Corner. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
FRUIT HILL, Ohio — Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, with unknown injuries, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Columbus man dies after being hit by a train
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building. ”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, […]
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
Fox 19
Multiple coyote attacks in Fairfield, owners recount grisly pet deaths
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield residents are warning pet parents about packs of coyotes they say have killed several dogs and cats in the area. It’s a problem supposedly impacting people across the Tri-State. “It’s pretty sad having to pick up the remains of your dog,” said a man who...
Comments / 0