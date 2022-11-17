Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
The Best Mashed Potatoes You'll Ever Make
Professional chef and culinary instructor Frank Proto returns with another Epicurious 101 class, this time teaching you how to make perfect, creamy mashed potatoes "Frank Style." Hi, I'm Frank Proto. I'm a professional chef and a culinary instructor. and today I'm gonna show you the best way to. make mashed...
Epicurious
Dealing With a Smoky Oven Spill? Put Some Salt on It
A smoking oven is never as entertaining in real life as it is on TV. When two sitcom characters are deep in conversation and one, crinkling their nose, says, “Do you smell that?” we know what to expect. The other, eyes widening in panic, will race to the kitchen with a harried, “No, no, no, no.”
Epicurious
What’s in the Epi Staff’s Black Friday Carts? Le Creuset, Vitamixes, and a Countertop Ice Machine
It’s the time of year when we finally hit purchase on those items that have been lingering in our online shopping carts—that’s right, it’s Black Friday. Massive sales are hitting retailers big and small, and hopefully the kitchen tools and appliances we’ve been eyeing for months will finally be on sale. Below we’re providing you with the Epi staff wish list in case you need some inspo for holiday gifts—or need guidance on shopping Black Friday deals for yourself.
Epicurious
Food Processor vs. Blender: We Regret to Inform You That You Really Do Need Both
Even if I freeze my pie crust in advance or pre-chop all my veggies, I always end up behind schedule on Thanksgiving. I have visions of welcoming guests into a squeaky-clean kitchen; in reality, there’s mess everywhere and I’m still in my pajamas. This isn’t entirely my fault....
Epicurious
The 9 Best Silverware Sets, Tested and Reviewed
Sure, the reason to own flatware is to move food from your plate to your mouth, but it should look good too. So to find the best silverware sets that both function well and look great, I overloaded my silverware drawer with 11 popular flatware styles and used them all for a few weeks to see how they felt in my hand—and how well they held up in the not–so-delicate hands of my husband and two kids.
Epicurious
The 4 Knives You Need to Take On Thanksgiving Like a Pro Chef
When the holidays start to roll around, we get the urge to pull out all the stops: our best plates, the nicest napkins, and, obviously, our most delicious recipes. And when it comes to our trusted kitchen tools, we want sharp and durable knives that can not only tackle every kitchen task we fling their way, but also happen to look great at the table. Victorinox, which makes professional-grade knives for the home chef, has the perfect lineup of functional-meets-festive Wood collection knives for all of your upcoming holiday dinners. Here are the four we’re reaching for on the big day:
Comments / 0