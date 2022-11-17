ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
"Mitch Fest": The multi-day celebration for Mitch Daniels

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Mitch Daniels' decade at Purdue is coming to an end in one month and the Board of Trustees wants to send him off in style. According to the Chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees, Mike Berghoff, the multi-day "Mitch Fest," which begins Dec. 2nd, is just a small token of appreciation from the whole Purdue community.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Price and demand up for Thanksgiving turkeys

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Turkey prices are remaining high as Thanksgiving begins on Thursday. Jason Fields is the Poultry Unit Manager at Purdue University. He says there's a lot of factors for why we’re seeing record turkey prices this year. “Inflation is a big one and then...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes. A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea. Instead, they're blaming a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue Senate discusses West Lafayette BMV closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Last week the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced they will be closing the West Lafayette BMV. Today at the Purdue Senate meeting, the senate passed a resolution recommending to the BMV to not close the branch. This resolution means the University will team up with the city of West Lafayette in hopes to put a stop to the closure.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ukrainian students raise money for humanitarian aid

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — About $1,000 is being sent to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Organizations thanks to some Ukrainian Students in Tippecanoe County. They raised the funds at Saturday's Harrison High School Band Craft Show. The craft show website listed this year as the biggest craft show ever with...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Purdue Topples Indiana State to Stay Perfect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – A strong second half and a 51% shooting clip guided the Purdue women's basketball team to a 77-54 win over Indiana State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2019-20. Purdue posted their third straight game with a field goal percentage over 50%. Led by five 3-pointers from Cassidy Hardin, Purdue went on 9-of-19 from distance.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue Downs Northwestern - 17-9

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)– The Purdue football team closed out its home slate at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers improved to 7-4 on the year and 5-3 in Big Ten play and kept their West Division title hopes alive. The...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

