New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
"Mitch Fest": The multi-day celebration for Mitch Daniels
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Mitch Daniels' decade at Purdue is coming to an end in one month and the Board of Trustees wants to send him off in style. According to the Chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees, Mike Berghoff, the multi-day "Mitch Fest," which begins Dec. 2nd, is just a small token of appreciation from the whole Purdue community.
Price and demand up for Thanksgiving turkeys
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Turkey prices are remaining high as Thanksgiving begins on Thursday. Jason Fields is the Poultry Unit Manager at Purdue University. He says there's a lot of factors for why we’re seeing record turkey prices this year. “Inflation is a big one and then...
First Delphi murder hearing Tuesday, judge sets rules for attendees
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hearing is scheduled in Carroll County at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the case of State of Indiana v. Richard Allen. Special Judge Frances C. Gull has issued a decorum order ahead of the hearing. Allen has been charged with two counts of murder...
West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes. A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea. Instead, they're blaming a...
Purdue Senate discusses West Lafayette BMV closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Last week the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced they will be closing the West Lafayette BMV. Today at the Purdue Senate meeting, the senate passed a resolution recommending to the BMV to not close the branch. This resolution means the University will team up with the city of West Lafayette in hopes to put a stop to the closure.
Ukrainian students raise money for humanitarian aid
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — About $1,000 is being sent to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Organizations thanks to some Ukrainian Students in Tippecanoe County. They raised the funds at Saturday's Harrison High School Band Craft Show. The craft show website listed this year as the biggest craft show ever with...
Prosecutors oppose insanity defense for Purdue dorm-room stabbing suspect
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say there's no evidence to show a Purdue University dorm-room stabbing suspect is incompetent. As we've reported, police say Ji Min Sha stabbed his roommate Varun Chheda to death in October. Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, says his client lacks the ability to understand...
VIDEO: Braden Smith's surprise for Westfield basketball player
Purdue fans are quite familiar with the name Braden Smith after his early success on the court at Mackey Arena. The Indiana native didn't just leave his legacy behind at Westfield High School, he left behind a pair of autographed game-worn basketball sneakers.
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith leaves behind a surprise in his high school locker
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith was Westfield's all-time leader in points and assists, the first Division I recruit in boys' basketball history, and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball. Smith left behind something for whoever got his locker next.
Purdue Topples Indiana State to Stay Perfect
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – A strong second half and a 51% shooting clip guided the Purdue women's basketball team to a 77-54 win over Indiana State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2019-20. Purdue posted their third straight game with a field goal percentage over 50%. Led by five 3-pointers from Cassidy Hardin, Purdue went on 9-of-19 from distance.
Purdue Downs Northwestern - 17-9
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)– The Purdue football team closed out its home slate at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers improved to 7-4 on the year and 5-3 in Big Ten play and kept their West Division title hopes alive. The...
