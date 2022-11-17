Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
valleynewslive.com
WF Fire encouraging you to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Is there a fire hydrant near your house?. Well, you could win a few bucks if you take care of it this season. The West Fargo Fire Department is encouraging you to take part in the ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. You’ll...
kvrr.com
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
valleynewslive.com
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some could say it’s an early Christmas miracle. A Lidgerwood retirement center was slated to close by the end of the year, but now the facility will be staying open until April 1st. On Saturday, board members for Dakota Estates Retirement Center voted...
fergusnow.com
‘Elevate’ to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, will be celebrating an e-commerce grand opening on Wednesday, November 16th. While their physical location will be at 214 E. Lincoln Ave, they are starting with a soft launch online where customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pickup for convenient and discreet pickup.. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived edibles, topicals, education and more.
kvrr.com
Chick-fil-A gives away more than 2,000 sandwiches to fans ahead of big game
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Chick-fil-A gave away free sandwiches to over 2,000 hungry fans at the Harvest Bowl featuring NDSU and UND. They started at the Fargodome at 9:30 a.m. Fans lined up to grab a free chicken sandwich before the big game. “We are planning on giving away...
kvrr.com
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
wdayradionow.com
Clay County roadway closed due to railroad maintenance
(Moorhead, MN) -- A heads up for commuters and those who live in North Moorhead and Clay County. The city says Highway 22 at US Highway 75 will be closed all day Monday. The intersection at the road, which is also known as Wall Street Avenue North, is closed due to railroad maintenance that is expected to be completed by the end of the day Monday.
valleynewslive.com
Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident
ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
Two dead in Saturday Fargo shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence. According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. […]
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
valleynewslive.com
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
wdayradionow.com
Concordia College sets record for annual Giving Day fundraiser
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local college is celebrating a record-breaking fundraiser. Concordia College tells WDAY Radio that it had a record-breaking year during its Giving Day this past Thursday, November 17th. The goal, according to the college, was to raise $500,000. Through about 1,400 donors, more than $550,000 was raised...
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
valleynewslive.com
FPD seeking help with finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs help finding 15-year-old Kenna Johnson. Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of 12th Street South in Fargo at 7 p.m. on Friday. The teen is 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information...
Comments / 0