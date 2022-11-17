FARMINGTON — San Juan County residents looking to avoid the hassle of preparing a holiday dinner for themselves but who are still interested in feasting will have two free alternatives this year, as Thanksgiving meals are planned in Farmington and Aztec. The Aztec Senior Community Center, 101 Park Ave., will offer its Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on the holiday. Kitchen supervisor Connie Hutcheson said after two years of her organization offering holiday meals on...

