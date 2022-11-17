While temperatures remain consistent and mild, attention remains on the wind as another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Friday evening. Currently, the area is between two Santa Ana wind events, with one that is winding down Thursday and another that will begin tomorrow. The strongest winds are expected Friday night into Saturday The post One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO