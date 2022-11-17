Read full article on original website
Related
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
Winds Return for Parts of Southern California
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
Gusty winds bring elevated fire danger to Southern California this weekend
Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions and warmer temperatures could bring fire danger to Southern California this weekend. Elevated fire conditions are expected through Sunday, with critical conditions possible Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. “Review your evacuation plans if you live in a high fire risk (area),” the agency tweeted. […]
Massive brush fire shuts down 5 Freeway in Sun Valley
Emergency crews battled a massive brush fire that shut down the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley on Saturday night. Officially named the Penrose Fire, the incident was escalated to “Major Emergency Status,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The small grass fire grew into a massive blaze fueled by heavy winds that ignited grass, […]
KESQ
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend
A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday
While temperatures remain consistent and mild, attention remains on the wind as another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Friday evening. Currently, the area is between two Santa Ana wind events, with one that is winding down Thursday and another that will begin tomorrow. The strongest winds are expected Friday night into Saturday The post One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
SFGate
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
foodgressing.com
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
kvta.com
Winds Returns With Public Safety Power Shutoffs In Ventura County
(Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs at 1:30 AM Saturday) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--The northeast or Santa Ana winds returned to Ventura County this weekend prompting Southern California Edison to impose Public Safety Power Shutoffs to almost 3,000 of its customers in Ventura County by Saturday afternoon.
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases
Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
Comments / 0