ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

High Point Police on the lookout for intersection takeovers

"Hopefully that's not gonna be on Main Street because it would be pretty dangerous," said owner of Lux Beauty Lounge and Blow Dry Bar Janét Sullivan. Sullivan says the trend has hit Downtown High Point. She hasn't personally seen it, but dangerous driving is the talk of the town.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Pawn Shop Firearms Robbery Under Lexington Police Investigation

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Early Sunday morning, four suspects reportedly crashed a vehicle into Main Street's M&T Pawn Shop. They stole an unknown amount of firearms before leaving. Lexington Police is working with other agencies to investigate this incident. Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police...
LEXINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Silver Alert for Greensboro Man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update. Bradley Dyles-Waters has been reported found by Greensboro Police. Greensboro Police have issued a silver alert for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles-Waters. He was last seen at 1200 North Elm Street yesterday. Dyles-Waters was last known wearing a burgundy t-shirt with gray dots, jean shorts, a ball cap, a black mask, and black and red sneakers. He's about 6' tall and weighs about 225 lbs. Anyone with information on Dyles-Waters is asked to call police at 336.373.2287.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

A shooting in Winston -Salem leaves three people dead

Winston-Salem, NC — A homicide investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting left three people dead. Winston-Salem Police Officers arrived at 1600 Attucks St., when officers arrived on scene they found 34 -year-old Ronnie Covington and 46-year-old Jamarus Crews dead on the scene. Officers located another victim 38-year-old Charles Burns suffering from gunshot wounds, Burns was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Police investigate early morning shooting

An early morning shooting in Winston-Salem has left one person hurt. Winston-Salem Police arrived to N. Liberty Street and Fairchild Rd around 3:55 Sunday morning. When officers arrived on scene they found 28-year-old Daquan Rhyne and 36-year-old Maurice Moore suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were at the location when...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Alamance-Burlington Schools Counselor wins national award

GRAHAM, N.C. — The 2023 National School Counselor of the Year award was given to Meredith Draughn, from Everett Jordan Elementary School in Graham. The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) gave out this award, as this is the first time a North Carolina counselor has won it. “Meredith is...
GRAHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy