GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update. Bradley Dyles-Waters has been reported found by Greensboro Police. Greensboro Police have issued a silver alert for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles-Waters. He was last seen at 1200 North Elm Street yesterday. Dyles-Waters was last known wearing a burgundy t-shirt with gray dots, jean shorts, a ball cap, a black mask, and black and red sneakers. He's about 6' tall and weighs about 225 lbs. Anyone with information on Dyles-Waters is asked to call police at 336.373.2287.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO