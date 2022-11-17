Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union to star in LGBTQ comedy

Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union are collaborating on an LGBTQ comedy. Both Longoria and Union will be producing and likely starring in it, playing mother in laws to sons who are planning their wedding.

“Eva and I try to take over their wedding [planning] and make it the wedding of our dreams versus theirs,” said Union according to Variety . While the project is still in the development stage, here’s what we know so far.

The writers and producers

The film remains untitled and with most of the details under wraps, but there are some exciting people involved. The script will be written by Ricardo Gamboa, who shared a touching message on his Instagram once the news of the film were shared.

“I been so lucky that with the projects that I have been able to work on. I believe stories find you. The opportunity to write this story found me as I was thinking of my own queer, Black and Brown relationship. It’s not just about queer-of-color love, it’s also about the love of Black and Brown mothers for their queer children. I got the best execs and team helping to tell this story and bringing out the best in me,” he wrote.

Gamboa has previously worked on the series “ The Chi ,” which also tackles sexuality and race.

Longoria and Union’s film will be produced by Macro Film Studios and by both of their production companies: Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions, and Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. We should learn more details of the project in the coming months.