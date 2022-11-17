ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WSAV-TV

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 21, 2022. Here's a look at...
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV-TV

Man injured in Chatham County shooting

The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 21, 2022. Here's a look at today's celebrations!. Massive fire destroys historic...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

PEP celebrates Thanksgiving and a statewide award

Programs for Exceptional People feeds more than 100 members and their families at holiday feast. Programs for Exceptional People feeds more than 100 members and their families at holiday feast. New video: 18-wheeler topples in Pooler crash. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent a woman to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner for homeless community

A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert. Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner …. A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigates shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Industrial boom continues in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a string of recent manufacturing announcements, Bryan County continues its industrial boom. Earlier this week leaders held a groundbreaking for a new commerce center. Construction is underway at the Georgia International Commerce Center. It’s a new complex expected to draw in even more industrial...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County

Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Pooler Police investigating shooting in The Gates

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday at The Gates. According to the police department, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
SAVANNAH, GA

