Buncombe Co. deputies warn of scammers posing as sergeant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as Sergeant Bryan Freeborn at the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said the phone number being used to call individuals is 828-220-9705. If you do receive...
Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
Deputies find missing elderly woman in Greenville Co.
TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly woman and she is safe. The Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Zandra King was last seen wearing a white bath robe on Nov. 1 at Hwy. 414 driving a white 2007 KIA Sorento with the license number #TUE195.
Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office investigates two pedestrian fatalities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating two pedestrian fatalities near the White Horse Rd. area that appear to be unrelated. The Coroner’s Office says two people were hit by two separate vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the incidents happened...
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
2 dead after two separate incidents on White Horse Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate, deadly incidents after two pedestrians were killed on Whitehorse Road on Saturday night. According to Highway Patrol, the first incident was a hit-and-run that happened on Whitehorse Road near West Marion Road at around 7:01 p.m....
Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
Marion Police: Suspect flees scene after man stabbed; ran over in parking lot
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says they’re looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed and ran over in a parking lot. Marion Police say they responded to Grandview Shopping center at one O’ clock Saturday morning, in reference to a stabbing. Officers...
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday. Deputies say family members reported that 28-year-old Kenneth Ray Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 entering the woods on foot in the Ridge Road/Rush Road area in Hodges.
Man arrested after deputies find more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding more than 6 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a driver in a black Dodge Charger who was speeding on Highway 24. Deputies and K-9 officers...
Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson Co.
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger in a car was killed Friday night in a crash near Pendleton. The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street. An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left...
As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
“It takes a village;" Union County school partners with barbershops to promote literacy
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 5...
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation. As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week...
Soup Kitchen striving to address food insecurity in Spartanburg Co.
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Breaking Bread for Jesus” says it needs more food. Simply put—the needs for food insecure families continue you grow, in Spartanburg County. When the soup kitchen first started, organizers say it was only serving about 30 to 40 plates a week. Now,...
Man Shares How All Terrain Wheelchair Changed His Life
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Outdoor lovers with mobility needs can now easily explore Georgia State Parks. The state’s Department of Natural Resources is partnering with a foundation that provides free all-terrain wheelchairs at 10 historic sites and wildlife centers. The program is all about encouraging more people to...
Tailgate Tour Forecast
Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks joins Mitchel and Kendra on the sidelines. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Cheer Team. U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives from North Carolina. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The tree lighting will take place on November 29.
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
