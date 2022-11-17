Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
If you're looking to avoid the fuss and cleanup that comes with cooking at home, we have a list of open Twin Falls area restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving meals this year. Redhawk Gastropub at Canyon Crest Event Center. RedHawk will be serving Thanksgiving from 11:00 am-4:00 pm on Thanksgiving...
What Would You Do if Thanksgiving Dinner got Ruined in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if your Thanksgiving meal got ruined? The turkey is burned, somebody forgot to unthaw it, or maybe somebody forgot to buy one, and you need to find an alternative. There are multiple options in terms of popping in a frozen pizza, using a different kind of meat or do you go out to eat at a restaurant or crashing somebody else's Thanksgiving? There is a real possibility that this will happen to one of you this year, and if it does, what will you do?
How to Make Shopping at the Magic Valley Mall Better this Holiday Season
The holiday season officially kicks off this week and many have begun shopping for the holidays or will start this weekend when all the deals begin. Shopping for the holidays can be some of the most fun times of the year, and also some of the most stressful and worst days as well. While most of us will spend lunch hours and nights after work, or perhaps spend our days at work browsing online, others will wait and wait until the last minute. It used to be, going to the mall was where you went to start your shopping and see what you can find, but those days are in the past with online shopping. For those that still enjoy going to the mall though, it isn't what it use to be, and there are ways to make it better. Here are some ways to make holiday shopping at the Magic Valley Mall better this year and beyond.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
New Restaurant Aimed At Satisfying Those Cravings Is Open In Twin Falls
Antojos Eatery and Cafe is open in Twin Falls. The new restaurant celebrates it's soft opening today, November 18th, until 7 pm. They also had a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. The new restaurant is where the old Maxie's used to be. Antojos Eatery and Cafe. Antojos means "cravings"...
America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho
If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
The Best Places to Shop on Black Friday
Most people have their favorite stores and have Black Friday planned out days if not weeks in advance. While doing your research for places to go and where to find the best deals, make sure you are not buying something that may be cheaper elsewhere. WalletHub recently released a list of the best places to shop this Black Friday, and they broke it down into where to go for certain types of items, as well as overall best stores. The list looked at the last eight years of Black Fridays and who had the biggest discounts on average.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
A Rural Idaho Town Surrenders to the Transgender Woke Mob
Kimberly, Idaho looks like a painting of the traditional American west. There’s a water tower downtown. The railroad blazes a trail along one side of the community. You can ride a mechanized bull at one downtown watering hole. There are several churches that dot various intersections. Maybe more churches on average for a town with a population of 35 hundred. Crimes are few. Nearly everyone shows up for the parade every July.
Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit
The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
Jerome Truck Driver Injured in Crash Near Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from the Magic Valley had to be flown to the hospital when his truck went off the side of the interstate Monday afternoon near Fruitland. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to milepost 13 on Interstate 84 at a little after 3 p.m. for a semi-truck that went off the westbound lanes and overturned. The 66-year-old Jerome man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. ISP said he was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about 20 minutes.
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner Planned For Twin Falls ID Community
The United States holiday that celebrates family, food, and putting differences aside is next week. One Twin Falls church has planned a free Thanksgiving feast for anyone in the city that could use some company and a warm meal. Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday (November 24). It's a time...
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
MCCALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two women died of their injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55, south of McCall. The call for service came in at 1:04 p.m. on Friday at mile marker 137 in Valley County. According to Idaho State Police, a 47-year-old man from Boise...
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Please join our Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist community for a facilitated conversation on the topics of tradition, community, and gratitude. Congregant Perri Gardner will lead a discussion that celebrates and critically explores the Thanksgiving holiday. Please come prepared to engage in conversation and fun activities. The themes of this service will also be relevant to two other excellent events happening in our community on Sunday.
