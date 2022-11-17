Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classroomsSuzie GlassmanColorado State
DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO SpringsSuzie GlassmanColorado Springs, CO
Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro BowlerOnlyHomersDenver, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Volleyball: Handful of Aurora players selected for CCGS All-State matches
AURORA | A handful of outstanding senior girls volleyball players from Aurora programs were picked to play one last time in a prep uniform as part of the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-State matches scheduled for Sunday at Fossil Ridge High School. The Class 5A match has a definite...
KJCT8
Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
Ralston Valley holds off Columbine to advance to 5A football semifinals
ARVADA, Colo. — Ralston Valley and Columbine met again on Saturday for another crucial game this football season. The Mustangs, who are the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A football bracket, faced the No. 6 Rebels for the second time in 2022 in the quarterfinals at the North Area Athletic Complex.
Fort Morgan Times
Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold
GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
broomfieldleader.com
Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield
After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
1037theriver.com
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Christkindlmarket, Santa Express, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Many holiday events will happen this weekend, from Christmas lights to holiday markets, and more.
1310kfka.com
Greeley family physician joins Greeley-Evans School Board
A Greeley family doctor is the newest face on the Greeley-Evans School Board. Dr. Brenda Campos-Spitze of Sunrise Community Health has been appointed to serve a one-year term on the school board. She fills the seat vacated by Pepper Mueller, who resigned earlier this fall. Campos-Spitze was selected over six other finalists. The Greeley Tribune reports her appointment was approved in a vote 4-2. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Longmont mother and daughter take on Denver Fashion Week
A Longmont mother and daughter duo took on design, makeup and modeling at Denver Fashion Week. The Fall 2022 week runs through Saturday. While this week is the third season for Longmont makeup artist Jamie Gaston, her daughter Ashlyn Marie Gaston both designed and walked in Fashion Week for the first time on Sunday at the Couture Kids show.
denverite.com
Monfort Companies bought the legendary jazz club El Chapultepec and the Giggling Grizzly
El Chapultepec, the legendary jazz club that shut down in December 2020, and Giggling Grizzly have been purchased by Monfort Companies, a development firm run by Kenneth Monfort. “Tremendous opportunity exists in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood and we could not be more excited to announce our latest investments on the block,”...
