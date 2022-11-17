ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold

GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
GOLDEN, CO
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount

The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield

After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
BROOMFIELD, CO
1037theriver.com

A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building

Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley family physician joins Greeley-Evans School Board

A Greeley family doctor is the newest face on the Greeley-Evans School Board. Dr. Brenda Campos-Spitze of Sunrise Community Health has been appointed to serve a one-year term on the school board. She fills the seat vacated by Pepper Mueller, who resigned earlier this fall. Campos-Spitze was selected over six other finalists. The Greeley Tribune reports her appointment was approved in a vote 4-2. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont mother and daughter take on Denver Fashion Week

A Longmont mother and daughter duo took on design, makeup and modeling at Denver Fashion Week. The Fall 2022 week runs through Saturday. While this week is the third season for Longmont makeup artist Jamie Gaston, her daughter Ashlyn Marie Gaston both designed and walked in Fashion Week for the first time on Sunday at the Couture Kids show.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy