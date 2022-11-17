Read full article on original website
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
‘Sr.’ Trailer: A Documentary About Two Generation of Robert Downeys
There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace. If you know...
Paul McCartney and Elton John Star in Abbey Road Studios Movie
Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters and others appear in the trailer for an upcoming documentary movie about Abbey Road Studios that marks its 90th anniversary. The iconic London complex is celebrated in If These Walls Could Sing, directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, who says in the clip, “Abbey Road Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
Your Favorite Actresses (And Guy Fieri?) Go to the Super Bowl in the ‘80 For Brady’ Trailer
What do Jane Fonda, Tom Brady, Guy Fieri have in common? Well, until today, absolutely nothing. But now they are all in 80 For Brady, an upcoming comedy that combines those three singular figures, plus Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno in a comedy about a group of lifelong friends who travel to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Brady play there one last time.
Hey Dude: Julian Lennon Runs Into Paul McCartney at Airport, Snaps Selfie With Him
Legendary The Beatles bassist-vocalist Paul McCartney recently had a chance airport encounter with Julian Lennon, the 59-year-old son of McCartney's late foil in The Beatles, John Lennon. And Julian shared photos from their run-in on social media. The impromptu meeting holds substantial weight for Beatles fans, not to mention Julian...
Bruce Springsteen, ‘Only the Strong Survive': Album Review
Bruce Springsteen's long history with other artists' material stretches back to his pre-fame bar-band days through his 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions. And while resorting to a covers album is typically one step before "rerecording your old songs" in the career-downturn cycle (unless you're Taylor Swift), Springsteen's commitment to others' songs has always superseded the last-try commercial grasps associated with such records.
Bruce Springsteen Ditched ‘Entire Record’ of Covers
Bruce Springsteen revealed he’d ditched an “entire record” of cover versions before starting again and creating the newly released Only the Strong Survive. He’d settled on the idea of paying tribute to some of his favorite singers – but found himself unhappy with the results of his first attempt.
