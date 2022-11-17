Karen Bass vows to ‘solve homelessness’ and to be an agent of change as first female mayor of Los Angeles

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Kiki Rice scored 18 points and Gina Conti added 16 to help No. 20 UCLA hold off Marquette 66-58 in overtime to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. Chloe Marotta scored 15 points to lead the Golden Eagles, and Jordan King had just 10 points before fouling out early in overtime. The Bruins and Eagles threw the second-ever Atlantis women’s tournament off its projected course with upsets. Marquette beat then-No. 3 Texas in Saturday’s first round. UCLA beat then-No. 11 Tennessee in Sunday’s semifinals. Senior Charisma Osborne had just nine points after two big tournament games, but she was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO