ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Georgia State Patrol: Get ready for high-traffic Thanksgiving travel period

Macon, GA. (WGXA)- State and local law enforcement officers say prepare for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period on Georgia highways and roads. Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division plan to patrol state roadways in full force during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that runs from 6 p.m. Wed., Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Sun, Nov. 27.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GEMA/HS Joins National Effort to Promote Infrastructure Security and Resilience

November is Infrastructure Security Month across the nation, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has committed to participate in this effort of focusing on the importance of our nation’s critical infrastructure. “Our agency shares in the responsibility of keeping our critical infrastructure and communities secure and...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 25

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 19 through Friday, November 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports

The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Suspending Lane Closures During Thanksgiving Holiday, Best and Worst Travel Times for Atlanta

To allow for anticipated increase in holiday traffic, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. What do you think about these beautiful places in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would your rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend other readers who live in Georgia to visit them if they get the chance? If so, do you happen to have some suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so drop your suggestions in the comments.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy