Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled
Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Georgia drivers see cheaper gas prices, traffic headaches for Thanksgiving travel
ATLANTA - Over 1.5 million Georgia will take to the roads to drive to their Thanksgiving Holiday destinations. While the metro Atlanta area may cause headaches for drivers with all the holiday traffic, there is one bright spot for Georgians getting ready for the long drive. AAA says Georgia's average...
Georgia State Patrol: Get ready for high-traffic Thanksgiving travel period
Macon, GA. (WGXA)- State and local law enforcement officers say prepare for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period on Georgia highways and roads. Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division plan to patrol state roadways in full force during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that runs from 6 p.m. Wed., Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Sun, Nov. 27.
Georgia Rental Assistance Program working to process applications submitted before application suspension
For the past year and a half, one of the top leaders of the Georgia Rental Assistance Program says the state has been able to successfully keep 51,000 tenants housed. Tonya Cureton Curry, the deputy commissioner for the GA Dept. of Community Affairs, was a guest on “Closer Look.”
2 months after 'Kemp cards' issued, Georgians say problems continue
MACON, Ga. — For nearly two months, Georgians have reported problems with state cash assistance payments given through what folks are calling the "Kemp cards." They're talking about declined transactions, money gone before it could be spent, and most recently, problems with activating the card. "I was so excited...
GEMA/HS Joins National Effort to Promote Infrastructure Security and Resilience
November is Infrastructure Security Month across the nation, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has committed to participate in this effort of focusing on the importance of our nation’s critical infrastructure. “Our agency shares in the responsibility of keeping our critical infrastructure and communities secure and...
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 25
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 19 through Friday, November 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Georgia DOT Suspending Lane Closures During Thanksgiving Holiday, Best and Worst Travel Times for Atlanta
To allow for anticipated increase in holiday traffic, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics has garnered a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Georgia’s K-12 schools to help keep schools operating safely. “Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought $300 million to Georgia's economy, created 1,800 jobs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Georgia hairstylist's work featured on new Black Panther movie. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' made nearly $200 million at the box office after its first week in theaters. But its impact on the Georgia economy is just as impressive. The Motion Picture Association announced...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
A look at how climate change is affecting Georgia produce farmers. Even if they don’t believe in human-caused climate change, farmers across South Georgia are having to adjust to changes in the growing season, precipitation, heat and other factors. This story would be a window into the practical implications of climate change and Georgia’s top industry.
Gov Kemp and Technical College System of Georgia Announce Historic Apprenticeship Investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following...
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
Investigation finds large number of postal carrier attacks puts workers, your personal info at risk
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has exclusively uncovered disturbing numbers of attacks on mail carriers across Georgia. The victims in these robberies are not just mail carriers -- it’s you. What the thieves are really after is people’s personal identities. They’re using master keys and...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
What do you think about these beautiful places in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would your rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend other readers who live in Georgia to visit them if they get the chance? If so, do you happen to have some suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so drop your suggestions in the comments.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
