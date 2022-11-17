Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
MAC all-star soccer players announced
Lewisburg, Center Hill players named to the North All-Star teams. The Mississippi Association of Coaches Monday announced the rosters for its All-Star Soccer Games, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Brandon High School Bulldog Stadium. DeSoto County players who were selected for the North All-Star boys’...
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg players continue to ‘Do It For Tip’
A familiar face is not working the sidelines at Lewisburg High School basketball games this season, but if he were, he’d be pretty pleased with the effort his teams have been showing so far. Adam Tipton, boys and girls basketball coach for the Patriots and Lady Patriots, passed away...
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports: Ross sets Lewisburg career goal record
Photo: Lewisburg’s Briley Ross, shown in action Saturday at Tupelo against Itawamba Agricultural, scored three goals in a 7-0 victory to become the school’s career goal-scoring leader at 58. (Courtesy photo) Saturday, Nov. 19. Prep girls basketball. Tishomingo County 50, Olive Branch 33 (at Biggersville) NBA G League...
desotocountynews.com
UPDATED: Friday sports: Center Hill finish ends with controversy, possible appeal
Photo: Center Hill’s gymnasium was packed with student fans for the school day game with North Panola Friday afternoon. (Credit: Center Hill High School on Twitter) UPDATE: Center Hill High School on Saturday posted the following regarding the outcome of Friday’s school day boys’ basketball game against North Panola and action being taken against the head referee of the game:
localmemphis.com
All Heart: A journey from a Memphis women's basketball player to the coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn — At the heart of what bonds the Williams sisters is basketball. "That was one of our main centers for how our relationship evolved over the years," Lanyce Williams said. She and her twin sister played together at Arlington High School, budding into Div. I recruits. So it was only natural that the play together in college. In August of 2018, they both announced their commitment to the Memphis Tigers.
Senatobia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
247Sports
Memphis vs. Virginia Commonwealth: New court is the least intriguing change for the Tigers
Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Tigers open the doors to the FedExForum on Sunday afternoon for their first 2022-23 regular season home game against Virginia Commonwealth University. Memphis fans will get their first in-person look at this year's team and the newly designed home court. And while that is great because - let's face it - no one liked the old one, it's the least intriguing change on the horizon for the Tigers.
UofM lands 5-star recruit, social media star, Mikey Williams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway announced the signing of dynamic five-star recruit Mikey Williams, bolstering its class for the 2023-24 season. The Memphis class currently ranks No. 5 in the country. Williams joins a cast of 4-star JJ Taylor, 4-star Carl Cherenfant, 3-star Ashton Hardway...
Many Mid-South school districts closed for week of Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of Mid-South schools are out the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25. The following school districts are closed through Friday:. Students will return to classes Monday, Nov. 28. ©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
GoFundMe set up for mom of slain UVA football player
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins tweeted, “A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson.”
localmemphis.com
MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
kslnewsradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Memphis NAACP pair to help mothers
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Memphis NAACP are partnering to launch “MyBaby4Me” a program with classes to help new and expecting mothers. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the announcement was made in the city’s 38126 zip code. NAACP Memphis...
desotocountynews.com
Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday
Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Navy veteran awarded for 60 total years of service
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Retired Navy Commander John Bogan was honored Thursday with the Shelby County Veteran of the Year award by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. 30 years in the military and 30 years right here in Shelby County. “My classifications were everything from confidential, secret, top secret,...
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
The FADER
First posthumous Young Dolph album announced with lead single “Get Away”
Paper Route Empire, the Memphis imprint founded by Young Dolph in 2010, has announced the late legend’s first posthumous album. Paper Route Frank was recorded by Dolph in full before his passing, according to a press release, and the label will release the record in December with the full blessing of the rapper’s estate.
birchrestaurant.com
25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN
Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
