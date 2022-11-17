HAMPTON, N.H. -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a New Hampshire restaurant on Saturday night. The Hampton Police and Fire departments responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. A pickup truck going crashed through the front door area of the business, Several injured people inside needed help from firefighters, police said. Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He also had a passenger in the truck at the time, police said. Davis was booked and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned on December 22. Residents in the second-floor apartments above the restaurant were displaced after the fire department determined the building was structurally unsafe. Anyone with information about the crash should call Hampton Police at 603-929-4444.

HAMPTON, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO