Stepmother of a N.H. girl who disappeared pleads guilty to perjury
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
Plea deal reached for Harmony Montgomery's stepmother
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead plans to plead guilty to unrelated perjury charges and agree to cooperate with prosecutors, who charged her estranged husband with second-degree murder in Harmony Montgomery's death, according to a document filed in court Wednesday.Other charges against Kayla Montgomery, 32, would be dropped, according to the agreement in Hillsborough County Superior Court.Prosecutors are recommending that she serve a two-year jail sentence and the rest of her time be suspended. She's scheduled for a plea-and-sentencing hearing Friday. A judge would need...
Man accused of driving under the influence, crashing into NH restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a New Hampshire restaurant on Saturday night. The Hampton Police and Fire departments responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. A pickup truck going crashed through the front door area of the business, Several injured people inside needed help from firefighters, police said. Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He also had a passenger in the truck at the time, police said. Davis was booked and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned on December 22. Residents in the second-floor apartments above the restaurant were displaced after the fire department determined the building was structurally unsafe. Anyone with information about the crash should call Hampton Police at 603-929-4444.
manchesterinklink.com
Weare father convicted of negligent homicide in death of toddler
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury on Friday deliberated for less than three hours before convicting a Weare father of negligent homicide in the death of his 18-month-old daughter. Christian Cummings, 23, of 364 Colby Road was accused of neglect in the death of Kamryn...
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report released: 19-Year-Old Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested At High school in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
thisweekinworcester.com
34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
manchesterinklink.com
Kayla Montgomery to plead guilty to lying to Grand Jury; sentence totals 2 years in prison
MANCHESTER, NH – Kayla Montgomery, stepmom to murdered 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, will plead guilty to two counts of perjury in a plea deal that will amount to two years of incarceration. Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, is expected in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on Friday afternoon to plead...
York man charged in connection with stabbing
YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose
BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Boyfriend Formally Charged With Murdering Ryan Anderson Of Millbury: DA
A 34-year-old man from Auburn has been formally charged with murdering his boyfriend at his Millbury home last month, authorities said. Kevin Donnellan was indicted on a murder charge of 29-year-old Ryan Anderson on Friday, Nov. 16, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports. Anderson was found dead at 303...
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges
MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
WMUR.com
Relatives, first responders testify in trial of man accused of neglecting daughter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jurors in the trial of a Weare man accused of neglecting his 17-month-old child heard another day of difficult testimony Tuesday. Christian Cummings is charged with negligent homicide in the death of his daughter, Kamryn Cummings. During the second day of the trial Tuesday, several relatives of the girl took the stand.
