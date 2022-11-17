ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Pine Creek defeats Grandview to advance to 5A football semifinals

AURORA, Colo. — The Pine Creek Eagles are moving on. Pine Creek, the No. 5 seed in the Class 5A football playoff bracket, defeated No. 4 Grandview 24-3 on Saturday at Legacy Stadium in the quarterfinals. Junior running back Mason Miller powered the Eagles offensively with three rushing touchdowns.
AURORA, CO
KJCT8

Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Grandview stopped in 5A quarterfinals by Pine Creek

AURORA | The Grandview football team got off to a great start to Saturday’s Class 5A state quarterfinal against Pine Creek Saturday at Legacy Stadium, but the remaining three-plus quarters didn’t go as well. Coming off a quarterfinal win over Rocky Mountain in which more than half of...
PINE, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold

GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
GOLDEN, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Turnovers, Valor Christian stop Regis Jesuit in Class 5A state quarterfinals

HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team got its most thrilling victory of the 2022 season in the opener in overtime at Valor Christian. The Raiders suffered one of their toughest defeats on the same field a few months later in a 45-28 loss to the Eagles in a Class 5A state football quarterfinal matchup that was the only game of the night in the 5A playoffs with the remainder of teams playing Saturday.
AURORA, CO
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield

After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount

The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow

Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section 
DENVER, CO

