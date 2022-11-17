Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classroomsSuzie GlassmanColorado State
DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO SpringsSuzie GlassmanColorado Springs, CO
Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro BowlerOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Volleyball: Handful of Aurora players selected for CCGS All-State matches
AURORA | A handful of outstanding senior girls volleyball players from Aurora programs were picked to play one last time in a prep uniform as part of the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-State matches scheduled for Sunday at Fossil Ridge High School. The Class 5A match has a definite...
Pine Creek defeats Grandview to advance to 5A football semifinals
AURORA, Colo. — The Pine Creek Eagles are moving on. Pine Creek, the No. 5 seed in the Class 5A football playoff bracket, defeated No. 4 Grandview 24-3 on Saturday at Legacy Stadium in the quarterfinals. Junior running back Mason Miller powered the Eagles offensively with three rushing touchdowns.
KJCT8
Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Grandview stopped in 5A quarterfinals by Pine Creek
AURORA | The Grandview football team got off to a great start to Saturday’s Class 5A state quarterfinal against Pine Creek Saturday at Legacy Stadium, but the remaining three-plus quarters didn’t go as well. Coming off a quarterfinal win over Rocky Mountain in which more than half of...
Fort Morgan Times
Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold
GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Turnovers, Valor Christian stop Regis Jesuit in Class 5A state quarterfinals
HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team got its most thrilling victory of the 2022 season in the opener in overtime at Valor Christian. The Raiders suffered one of their toughest defeats on the same field a few months later in a 45-28 loss to the Eagles in a Class 5A state football quarterfinal matchup that was the only game of the night in the 5A playoffs with the remainder of teams playing Saturday.
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora schools, agencies offer mental health support in wake of mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools and the Community College of Aurora sent out messages encouraging students to take advantage of mental health resources if they are struggling in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five and injured over two dozen at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
broomfieldleader.com
Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield
After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports. The Associated Press has declared the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch too close to call, saying it's likely headed to an automatic recount. Matt Mauro reports.
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Colorado city among best spots in the country for 'singles to find love'
A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list. Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined...
denverite.com
Monfort Companies bought the legendary jazz club El Chapultepec and the Giggling Grizzly
El Chapultepec, the legendary jazz club that shut down in December 2020, and Giggling Grizzly have been purchased by Monfort Companies, a development firm run by Kenneth Monfort. “Tremendous opportunity exists in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood and we could not be more excited to announce our latest investments on the block,”...
Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow
Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s St. Vrain Christmas Walk Is Awesome And It’s Back. Ever Been?
Firestone, Colorado is the home to one of the coolest community-run light displays in the entire state, and it's back again for 2022. Here's all you need to know about the St. Vrain Christmas Walk. What Is The St. Vrain Christmas Walk?. Sometimes the things you find by accident are...
Comments / 0