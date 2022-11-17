Read full article on original website
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
Flint Fire Chief Fired, Retired Fire Chief Stepping Into Interim Role
The city of Flint is looking for a new fire chief after Chief Raymond Barton was terminated from his position. The city has not provided a reason for Barton’s firing, though it has released a statement saying the change is to move the city forward. Retired fire chief Theron Wiggins has been appointed interim fire chief of the department until a permanent replacement for Barton can be found.
Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton Replaced After Deaths of Black Boys
On Thursday, officials in Flint, Michigan, replaced Raymond Barton as the local fire chief amid a sprawling controversy in which Barton determined two of his firefighters lied about properly searching for two Black boys who died earlier this year.Theron Wiggins, a former fire department Chief, will replace Barton following explosive revelations surrounding the deaths of 12-year-old Zy’Aire and 9-year-old LaMar Mitchell after a house fire in May. The news was first reported by Mid-Michigan NOW.Following the tragedy, an investigation by then-Chief Barton found that firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek had not properly searched the floor and lied about...
abc12.com
Flint man discovers military grade explosives concealed in a car door
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man made a surprise discovery of military grade explosives concealed in a car door over the weekend. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said a homeowner who lives on the city's north side found C4 explosives stashed in the door almost by accident on Saturday.
abc12.com
Former Flint Fire Chief reacts to being let go from the department
Chief Ray Barton says he wasn't given a reason why he was let go by the city. He believes that it is in connection to a deadly fire where two kids were killed. Former Flint Fire Chief talks to ABC12 about being fired from department. Former Flint Chief Ray Barton...
abc12.com
Flint firefighters battle bitter cold and flames at vacant building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters battled bitter cold temperatures Sunday evening as they worked to extinguish flames at a vacant restaurant on Dort Highway. Smoke and flames were seen shooting out of the old Ginaz Kitchen around 6:00 p.m. Several crews responded to the scene. Along with the fire,...
abc12.com
Tenants being evicted from "red light" house in Flint neighborhood following complaints
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- After countless citizen complaints, the red light on a neighborhood house is about to go dark. Neighbors in the Mott Park community say a house in the 2400 block of Norbert Street is a nuisance and when the red porch light is turned on, trouble begins. “A...
Here’s a brief history of Saginaw’s mayors, and the pursuit of the gavel
SAGINAW, MI — Per the city charter, the new Saginaw City Council will select its next mayor for a 2-year term during a Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. Following a November election that included the addition of one new member and re-election of three incumbents, the city’s new 9-member governing body will convene for the first time at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at City Hall, 1315 S. Washington.
Flint police recover military-grade explosives from home
FLINT, MI – A Flint man contacted police over the weekend after noticing that a door to a vehicle he purchased was being used to conceal military-grade explosives, according to Flint police. The Flint Police Department Bomb Squad was activated Saturday, Nov. 19, after being contacted by a resident...
WNEM
Reward offered for help IDing person of interest
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
abc12.com
Family and friends say goodbye to 14-year-old killed in Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a Flint teenager whose life ended after a senseless act of violence. Lamarr Anthony Griggs III was 14 years old when he died on Nov. 13. Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a home in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint and one hit Griggs, who was inside.
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
East Village Magazine
Herkenroder and Lewis voted president and vice-president of Flint city council, city clerk interviews to be Dec. 5
Councilperson Allie Herkenroder (Ward 7) was selected Monday on a 6-3 vote to be Flint city council president, with Councilperson Ladel Lewis (Ward 2) as vice-president. Councilpersons Eric Mays (Ward 1), Jerri Winfrey-Carter (Ward 5) and Tonya Burns (Ward 6) voted against Herkenroder and Lewis. In addition, the council accepted...
whmi.com
Men To Stand Trial On Murder Charges For Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
Two Massachusetts men charged in a 2012 fungal meningitis case that killed 11 people will stand trial in Livingston County next spring. 56-year-old Barry Cadden and 54-year-old Glenn Chin are charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder in the case, which involved contaminated epidural injections of the steroid methylprednisolone, compounded and produced at the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachsetts - which was owned by Cadden and where Chin was employed as the supervising pharmacist.
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Saginaw woman pleads guilty to setting fire that consumed East Side garage, ‘85 Buick Regal
SAGINAW, M — Months after allegedly torching a garage on Saginaw’s East Side, a Saginaw woman had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for a felony’s dismissal. Eva M. Bennett, 21, on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner and pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree arson. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
