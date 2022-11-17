ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: New members of Randolph National Honor Society

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. The entire student body was in attendance as seven Randolph High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society at a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the school. Lisa Ehleringer, NHS advisor, opened the ceremony. As each name was called by...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Let it snow: Welch Village making snow for season opening

Skiing and snowboarding season is upon us with the recent snow that has fallen. Welch Village Ski Area is set to open right after Thanksgiving. Welch Village will open on Friday, Nov. 25, for season pass holders. The ski area will open to the general public starting on Sunday, Nov. 27.
WELCH, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Jonathan Huneke appointed to chief deputy

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly appointed Jonathan Huneke as chief deputy on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kelly stated in a press release, "Chief Deputy Huneke began his career with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in 1999. Since then he has held the positions of detention deputy, patrol deputy, school resource officer, interim chief deputy and investigator prior to this appointment. His longest held position has been with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office investigation division for the past 15 years. As an investigator he was assigned to the South East Minnesota Violent Crimes Team for 15 years and was the North Section Leader for 10 of those years. Through his work on the SEVCET he has been the case lead on numerous high-profile drug arrests and has assisted Law Enforcement throughout SE Minnesota with narcotics and violent crime investigations."
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy