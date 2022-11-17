ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Schools Revise Curriculum, Still Under Fire for 'Whitewashing' History

By Nick Reynolds
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

After Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was swept into office last year over fevered concerns around issues like critical race theory in Virginia's public schools, some residents of the commonwealth feared the worst.

This week, some believed those fears were realized.

After completion of proposed social studies guidelines with extensive public input over the summer, the Virginia Department of Education released a substantially revised, shorter version of the document this week that was missing a large portion of the content discussed over the summer.

The 53-page document—significantly reduced from the more than 400-page version produced this summer after two years of public input from educators, historians and the public—omitted numerous topics included in the August proposal centered around racial justice and diversity, replaced with a more rigid and condensed plan that, among other things, encouraged instructors to discuss issues like discrimination and racism "without personal or political bias."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfEZT_0jEySqQ600
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks during a rally for Oregon gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan on October 18, 2022, in Aurora, Oregon. Virginia faces heat over its proposed school curriculum for social studies and history. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Many questioned the motivations. Media reports—and statements made by state education officials Thursday—noted that among gathering input from university experts, the Board of Education also spoke with conservative institutions like the Fordham Institute and Hillsdale College (authors of the controversial 1776 curriculum) as well as figures like Susan Wise Bauer, an advocate for classical education and a leading voice in the homeschool movement.

But there were other apparent mishaps—including the omission of lessons about Martin Luther King Jr. and the Juneteenth Holiday, as well as a reference to indigenous people as America's "first immigrants"—that led to outrage online.

Brian Tyler Cohen, a liberal YouTube talk show host, posted that the state was planning to eliminate Martin Luther King Jr.'s name from all mention, drawing scorn from the civil rights leader's daughter on social media.

"@GovernorVA, we need to talk," Bernice King wrote to Youngkin on Twitter. "Before you make a critical mistake that deprives K-5 students in #Virginia of powerful lessons about my father that teach courage in eradicating injustice, love, compassion, and leadership. #MLK"

That was not true. MLK Day was reinserted into the document days later, an "accidental" omission by the department. Other topics thought to be cut, like African history, were still included, but had been moved.

But the perception was already in place.

By the time the Virginia Board of Education—a 5-4 majority of whom are Youngkin appointees—met to discuss the first draft of the plan on Thursday, the public was already in an uproar, with even state officials calling the document "whitewashing."

Over several hours, numerous people gave impassioned speeches against the bill, while key groups like the American Historical Association and the Virginia Education Association lambasted the new plan, the latter of whom described the plan as the "worst example" of politically motivated curriculum available.

One speaker said they were "personally insulted" by the language, and that they felt their histories and cultures were being erased.

Others accused the proposed standards of reinforcing a Eurocentric worldview that would reinforce a white-dominant hegemony that still exists in American society.

Several claimed the content left little room for students to grow and learn, and seemed to be focused more on teaching children trivia about American history than critical thinking about the complexities of Virginia and U.S. history.

"We are not preparing our kids to be Jeopardy! contestants," one parent said.

While some on the board—as well as Virginia Superintendent of Education Jillian Balow—said the omissions were accidental and noted Thursday's document was not final, members on the board prior to Youngkin's administration were sympathetic to many of the concerns expressed throughout the day's hearing.

The new document, some said, appeared to have come out of nowhere, and with revisions being made at the 11th hour. Language in the standards appeared to be ambiguous, including the avoidance of causing any students to feel "guilt," some said, and could force social studies teachers to avoid discussions of historical issues like "redlining."

But there were other changes to the document that some pointed out—numerous mentions of Republican President Ronald Reagan to the new standards against no references to the nation's first Black president; a seeming ignorance of the Holocaust and history of LGBTQ rights; and removal of the history of Algonquian chief Powhatan that had been long-present in Virginia civics education—that led some to denounce a process they had previously defended prior to Thursday's decision.

"It's hard to see how you don't call that whitewashing," Anne Holton, an appointee of former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, said in comments after the meeting. "Certain people can see how it is."

Newsweek has contacted the Virginia Department of Education for comment.

Things can change, Balow noted. There are still several months left in the process. And, after Thursday, the curriculum framework can still be revisited—with members suggesting the best aspects of both documents could be included in a future version. Some expressed in personal meetings with Youngkin he had expressed a desire to explore all corner's of Virginia's history, both good and bad.

But after months of work, some expressed misgivings of moving forward with a document that had apparently been rushed to completion after several years of careful review and input.

"This to me is no way to run the railroad," Daniel Gecker, another McAuliffe appointee and board president, said prior to the vote. "The votes may be there to push this through, but it is heartbreaking for me to see a board that has been so steeped in research ... put out a document on five days of review."

The document is still subject for public review and revision, with the product likely "somewhere between the August and November documents," Balow said. A final vote will be held sometime in the spring.

Comments / 10

Lisa Sasseville
2d ago

WTF HISTORY is HISTORY if you are so ashamed of the past ALL the more REASON to PUT it out there so as to LEARN from it!!!

Reply
3
youcan’thandlethetruth
2d ago

Let me get this right, they can teach about Reagan, a person that declared his run for the President of the United State in Philadelphia, Mississippi and called African American women “welfare queens” but no mention of the first African American President (Obama) or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leader of the most substantial civil rights movement in America, or make the claim that Native Americans were immigrants or scantily mention of the Holocaust. How ignorant do the republicans in Virginia want their children to be?

Reply(2)
2
