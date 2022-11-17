ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Gas prices fall in every state, drop nearly a dime in Cincinnati ahead of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the last week gas prices dropped in every state around the country, according to GasBuddy, and locally they fell about a dime. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went down 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71 on Monday. Prices in Cincinnati were 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet 49 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio National Guard unit announced for cyberspace mission

MANSFIELD — The 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield has been formally selected by the Department of Air Force to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing, according to a spokesperson for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. >>RELATED: Top national security officials stress need for collaboration in cyberspace. The...
MANSFIELD, OH

