Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A dangerous Saturday night on the roads has first responders reminding Ohioans to drive safely. A Gahanna police officer is in the hospital Sunday after he was hit responding to stranded motorists on Interstate 270 Saturday night. In Cleveland, a firefighter was struck and killed while responding to a crash along […]
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
Cincinnati Police in search of 2 men who stole a Bengals banner
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for two men who stole a Bengals banner Tuesday, November 8th. The two men were videoed on surveillance cameras taking a 20-by-8 banner from Paycor Stadium just before midnight. The video shows the unidentified suspects walking from the street and into the stadium’s...
WKRC
200 pounds of pot, guns, vehicles and $350,000 seized in Butler County drug bust
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce arrested three people and seized drugs, guns, vehicles and a lot of cash. Burn executed a search warrant at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township after a four-month-long investigation.
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
WKRC
'She is at peace': Woman accused of drowning grandmother, 93, in her kitchen sink in Ohio
EATON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother in Ohio. Heidi Matheny was charged with one count of murder after she confessed to police that she drowned her grandmother in her kitchen sink. According to reports, police found the body of Alice Matheny dead in...
WKRC
Gas prices fall in every state, drop nearly a dime in Cincinnati ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the last week gas prices dropped in every state around the country, according to GasBuddy, and locally they fell about a dime. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went down 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71 on Monday. Prices in Cincinnati were 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet 49 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
Doctors partner with Healthsource of Ohio to help those in need for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local healthcare providers are asking for your help for a special patient care match program coming up that could make a difference for those who cannot afford medical care. Soon after we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there is a day called Giving Tuesday. It...
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio.
WKRC
Findlay Market to be open on Monday for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Findlay Market is typically closed on Mondays, but because it's Thanksgiving week, you'll be able to shop at the market Nov. 21. Hours Monday are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many of the shops will have turkeys and sides available for purchase. Eckerlin Meats has...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
Ohio National Guard unit announced for cyberspace mission
MANSFIELD — The 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield has been formally selected by the Department of Air Force to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing, according to a spokesperson for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. >>RELATED: Top national security officials stress need for collaboration in cyberspace. The...
