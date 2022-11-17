ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Kearney Hub

Trump’s presidential run faces legal challenges

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump faces an unprecedented effort to disqualify him from being on the ballot again over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, raising the specter of legal chaos in the 2024 election long before voters go to the polls. Advocacy groups have...
GEORGIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Play for young voters worked in midterms

Young voters delivered on President Joe Biden's hopes they would turn out in the midterms, helping to win key Senate races and fending off a Republican bid to wrest full control of Congress. Voters under 30 were decisive in Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada — which officially...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states

WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
COLORADO STATE
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 4:35 p.m. EST

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crimes charges. The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others. The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q. Officials on Monday revised the number of people hurt down to 18, including 17 who suffered gunshot wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy