Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Pence 'would be the Ron DeSantis right now' if he had 'fully divorced' Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
"I do want answers from him as to ... why do you wait two years to talk about it?" Kinzinger asked of Pence's more detailed thoughts about Jan. 6.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Kearney Hub
Trump’s presidential run faces legal challenges
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump faces an unprecedented effort to disqualify him from being on the ballot again over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, raising the specter of legal chaos in the 2024 election long before voters go to the polls. Advocacy groups have...
Ethics office: Carolyn Maloney may have improperly solicited Met Gala invite
The Office of Congressional Ethics found there is “substantial reason to believe” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) improperly solicited an invitation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, potentially in violation of House rules and federal law on solicitation of gifts.
Kearney Hub
Play for young voters worked in midterms
Young voters delivered on President Joe Biden's hopes they would turn out in the midterms, helping to win key Senate races and fending off a Republican bid to wrest full control of Congress. Voters under 30 were decisive in Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada — which officially...
Kearney Hub
Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states
WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 4:35 p.m. EST
Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crimes charges. The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others. The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q. Officials on Monday revised the number of people hurt down to 18, including 17 who suffered gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0