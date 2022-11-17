Read full article on original website
Missing puppy!
Some girls picked up our Corgi/Terrier cross puppy across from the Hay Camp sawmill on Highway 184 between Mancos and Dolores and took her to Telluride on 11/15/2022. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Cindy 970-759-4575.
Telluride Gay Ski Week announces 2023 lineup
As the snow starts to accumulate on the slopes, Telluride Gay Ski Week (TGSW) revealed the 2023 lineup of performers Thursday. Set for Feb. 25 to March 4, the LGBTQ+ winter celebration of outdoor recreation features comedians Margaret Cho and Daniel Webb; local Olympian Gus Kenworthy; DJs Fleetmac Wood, Matt Suave, Sinna-G and CASTLE; drag queens Ada Vox, Suzy Wong, Pattaya Hart, Bitter Betty and Aria PettyOne; burlesque dancers from Telluride Theatre’s House of Shimmy Shake; performance dancers from AJA Talent; go-go dancers from the Sage Grey's Mile High Go-Go Company; and fashion philanthropist Cameron Silver.
Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris. The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been […]
Deeds
Property: 140 Lost Creek Lane No. E, Mountain Village. Property: Benchmark Drive (vacant), Mountain Village. Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 443, Mountain Village. Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6Q, Telluride. Price: $1.65 million. NOV. 14. Seller: Amy and Martin Grambow. Buyer: Platter River Plumbing & Heating Inc. Property:...
Budget season
Telluride Town Council passed its 2023 budget Tuesday. The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) examined a draft of its new budget in preparation for passage at its Dec. 7 meeting. The two entities, comprised of elected officials and staff, have been hearing requests for more personnel, and funding for numerous municipal projects, infrastructure needs and increased demand for services in the months and weeks leading up to last week’s exhaustive, nearing-the-finish-line reviews. The pair of budgets serve as each government’s road map for the coming year, documents that support the various goals set forth by need and, to a degree, philosophy.
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
COP SHOP
UNATTENDED DEATH: A man died in his sleep. No foul play suspected. NOT LIKE ON ‘FRIENDS’: A roommate dispute was resolved with the removal of a female’s belongings and herself. SURVEYING THE SURVEYORS: A security camera at a Hillside residence captured people trespassing. As it turns out,...
