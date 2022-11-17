Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Telluride Gay Ski Week announces 2023 lineup
As the snow starts to accumulate on the slopes, Telluride Gay Ski Week (TGSW) revealed the 2023 lineup of performers Thursday. Set for Feb. 25 to March 4, the LGBTQ+ winter celebration of outdoor recreation features comedians Margaret Cho and Daniel Webb; local Olympian Gus Kenworthy; DJs Fleetmac Wood, Matt Suave, Sinna-G and CASTLE; drag queens Ada Vox, Suzy Wong, Pattaya Hart, Bitter Betty and Aria PettyOne; burlesque dancers from Telluride Theatre’s House of Shimmy Shake; performance dancers from AJA Talent; go-go dancers from the Sage Grey's Mile High Go-Go Company; and fashion philanthropist Cameron Silver.
Missing puppy!
Some girls picked up our Corgi/Terrier cross puppy across from the Hay Camp sawmill on Highway 184 between Mancos and Dolores and took her to Telluride on 11/15/2022. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Cindy 970-759-4575.
A successful ‘Living is Giving’ campaign
AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods recently announced a donation of 419 total turkeys in the month of November after a successful “Living is Giving” campaign over the last month. Last year, over 300 turkeys were donated as a result of the drive. At the beginning of...
Deeds
Property: 140 Lost Creek Lane No. E, Mountain Village. Property: Benchmark Drive (vacant), Mountain Village. Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 443, Mountain Village. Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6Q, Telluride. Price: $1.65 million. NOV. 14. Seller: Amy and Martin Grambow. Buyer: Platter River Plumbing & Heating Inc. Property:...
COP SHOP
UNATTENDED DEATH: A man died in his sleep. No foul play suspected. NOT LIKE ON ‘FRIENDS’: A roommate dispute was resolved with the removal of a female’s belongings and herself. SURVEYING THE SURVEYORS: A security camera at a Hillside residence captured people trespassing. As it turns out,...
