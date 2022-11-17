Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Missing puppy!
Some girls picked up our Corgi/Terrier cross puppy across from the Hay Camp sawmill on Highway 184 between Mancos and Dolores and took her to Telluride on 11/15/2022. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Cindy 970-759-4575.
Telluride Gay Ski Week announces 2023 lineup
As the snow starts to accumulate on the slopes, Telluride Gay Ski Week (TGSW) revealed the 2023 lineup of performers Thursday. Set for Feb. 25 to March 4, the LGBTQ+ winter celebration of outdoor recreation features comedians Margaret Cho and Daniel Webb; local Olympian Gus Kenworthy; DJs Fleetmac Wood, Matt Suave, Sinna-G and CASTLE; drag queens Ada Vox, Suzy Wong, Pattaya Hart, Bitter Betty and Aria PettyOne; burlesque dancers from Telluride Theatre’s House of Shimmy Shake; performance dancers from AJA Talent; go-go dancers from the Sage Grey's Mile High Go-Go Company; and fashion philanthropist Cameron Silver.
