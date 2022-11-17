Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
wgnradio.com
What could cause your driveway to age quicker
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company takes a caller’s question about a scaling driveway. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Local jewelry pro's sage advice: Get your engagement ring insured
Dustin Lemick, founder and CEO of Evanston-based jewelry insurance company BriteCo says if you get that special ring, make sure it’s insured. He says says often the cost of insurance for a ring comes out to about $50-$75 a year.
wgnradio.com
How to fix squeaky floors
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain how to stop a squeaky floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
wgnradio.com
What is causing the concrete supply shortage
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company takes a caller’s question about supply shortage and how adreas can help avoid that with your project. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
cwbchicago.com
Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop
Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
Chicago police put out alert, share surveillance photos after string of robberies at Target stores
One took place at the store on South State, five others happened at the store on Clark Street in the South Loop.
wgnradio.com
Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!
Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
seniorresource.com
Cleaning Services Near Chicago: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Even for retirees, running a house is a full-time job. If you’re ready to hang up your mop and dustpan, we’ve got good news for you. Housekeeping and cleaning companies can handle all those pesky chores, so you can live your best, stress-free life! If you’re an older adult in the Windy City, this one’s for you. Here are the top 10 housekeeping and cleaning services near Chicago.
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
wgnradio.com
Your recycling questions answered
Ken Dunn, Founder, Resource Center, joins John Williams to answer all of your recycling questions. What can you recycle? What do you do with bottle caps? Should you leave them on? What if there is still liquid in a recycled item? Ken is Chicago’s King of Recycling and has all the answers!
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. If trends continue, State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses. The Bloomington-based insurer saw $8.6 billion in underwriting losses through the first nine months of this year, according to Crain’s. State Farm’s auto unit posted a $5 billion loss during the period.
Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues
OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
cwbchicago.com
Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says
The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
Local organizations are giving away free turkeys Sunday – Here's where you can find one
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cost of a thanksgiving turkey is sky-high right now because of inflation, but you can get a bird, for free Sunday.Five hundred turkeys will be available in Englewood starting at noon.The Tree of Life Justice League and Englewood first responders are teaming up with attorney Jon Walner for the giveaway.You'll be able to pick up a turkey near 66th and Halsted.The Base Chicago is also giving away turkeys from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tilton Park.That's near Maypole and Kenton in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Coffee opens in Chicago
Looking for an extra bougie place to grab a cup of coffee? You’re in luck: Ralph’s Coffee, the highly photographable coffee shop from fashion brand Ralph Lauren, just opened its first Chicago location inside the brand’s flagship store on Michigan Avenue. Scores of luxury brands have expanded...
