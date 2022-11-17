Lauren Boebert leads Adam Frisch by 551 votes. County clerks report there are only about 150 ballots left to count.

New Colorado vote counts are coming in from last week's election, and the race for the 3rd Congressional District is getting tighter.At last check, Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat challenger Adam Frisch by about 1,097 votes. That margin is outside the level at which an automatic recount would be triggered. We are still waiting for some reports from Pueblo County and Mesa County, which account for about 40% of the ballots in that district, according to the Colorado Sun.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO