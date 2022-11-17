Lauren Boebert leads Adam Frisch by 551 votes. County clerks report there are only about 150 ballots left to count.

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Dem gerrymander fuels state legislature domination | CRONIN & LOEVY
It was supposed to be a horse race. With predictions of a Republican red wave sweeping the nation prior to Election Day 2022, the Republicans in Colorado were hoping to improve their numbers in the Colorado state House of Representatives and perhaps even gain a majority in the Colorado state Senate.
coloradosun.com
Mass shootings are increasing in Colorado. Here are three charts that explain the trend.
By one measure, the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday and early Sunday was the worst the state has seen in more than a decade. The at least 22 victims — 5 killed and 17 injured by gunfire — are the most in a Colorado shooting since the July 2012 attack on a movie theater in Aurora.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
coloradopolitics.com
Spoilers | CALDARA
As Republicans digest how the last election could be an extinction-level event for their party in Colorado, some of their political grief might well turn to blaming spoilers. When a candidate wins, but doesn’t win by more than 50% of the vote, it means some third-party yahoo entered the race and “spoiled” it for the guy who came in second.
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s soil moisture is better than in recent years. But that’s not saying much.
Fall soil conditions across the Upper Colorado River Basin are not as dry as in the past few years, but the amount of moisture packed into the dirt heading into winter is still below long-term averages, according to new modeling from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center. “Across many of...
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: With election over, time to address Colorado's problems
There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in CO-3 race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded to Republic Lauren Boebert during a news conference Friday morning.
Colorado election results: Boebert opponent Frisch concedes race ahead of likely recount
Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leads her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just 551 votes, within the margin for an automatic recount.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?
In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
Boebert continues to lead Frisch as new vote counts trickle in for CD3
New Colorado vote counts are coming in from last week's election, and the race for the 3rd Congressional District is getting tighter.At last check, Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat challenger Adam Frisch by about 1,097 votes. That margin is outside the level at which an automatic recount would be triggered. We are still waiting for some reports from Pueblo County and Mesa County, which account for about 40% of the ballots in that district, according to the Colorado Sun.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Colorado District 3 update: Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The latest vote update released Thursday afternoon in the Colorado District 3 race shows Republican Lauren Boebert's lead over Democrat Adam Frisch is diminishing.
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
KRDO
Pueblo’s mayor vying for re-election, city council president announces plans to run
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The race for Mayor of Pueblo is beginning. Thursday, Pueblo City Council President Heather Graham, a Republican, announced plans to run for mayor. Graham, the owner of multiple businesses in Pueblo, is the first to officially announce her candidacy for next year's race. While Pueblo Mayor...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
KDVR.com
Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?
Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory. Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?. Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado...
