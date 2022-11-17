ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, CO

Lauren Boebert leads Adam Frisch by 551 votes. County clerks report there are only about 150 ballots left to count.

By Jesse Paul
coloradosun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Dem gerrymander fuels state legislature domination | CRONIN & LOEVY

It was supposed to be a horse race. With predictions of a Republican red wave sweeping the nation prior to Election Day 2022, the Republicans in Colorado were hoping to improve their numbers in the Colorado state House of Representatives and perhaps even gain a majority in the Colorado state Senate.
coloradopolitics.com

Spoilers | CALDARA

As Republicans digest how the last election could be an extinction-level event for their party in Colorado, some of their political grief might well turn to blaming spoilers. When a candidate wins, but doesn’t win by more than 50% of the vote, it means some third-party yahoo entered the race and “spoiled” it for the guy who came in second.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Sentinel Colorado: With election over, time to address Colorado's problems

There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?

In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Boebert continues to lead Frisch as new vote counts trickle in for CD3

New Colorado vote counts are coming in from last week's election, and the race for the 3rd Congressional District is getting tighter.At last check, Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat challenger Adam Frisch by about 1,097 votes. That margin is outside the level at which an automatic recount would be triggered. We are still waiting for some reports from Pueblo County and Mesa County, which account for about 40% of the ballots in that district, according to the Colorado Sun.  
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?

Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory. Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?. Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy