Brad Pitt Looks Suave At Movie Event As Buzz Builds Over His New Romance With Ines De Ramon: Photos

Looking spiffy! Though Brad Pitt is likely to keep his new rumored romance with Ines De Ramon out of the spotlight, it hasn't stopped him from having a night out on the town.

On Wednesday, November 16, just three days after the pair was spotted at a concert together, the actor appeared at a Q&A event for his flick Babylon.

The dad-of-six, 58, kept it classic in a black suit and white button-up shirt but added some edge by ditching a tie and accessorizing with a black scarf wrapped around his neck and a pair of shades.

As OK! previously shared, an insider claimed the star and De Ramon, 32, "have been dating for a few months" and "met through a mutual friend."

A second source claimed the pair aren't in an "exclusive relationship" yet but "Brad is really into" the jewelry industry worker who separated from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley earlier this year.

The new pairing was spotted at Bono's concert in Los Angeles, reportedly spending time with power couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The Oscar winner has last linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, but their fling clearly fizzled out, with the mom-of-one moving on with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29.

For a while, Pitt appeared to put dating on the back-burner as he faced an explosive divorce from Angelina Jolie, 48, who accused him of physical abuse, claims he's always denied.

As the drama with the mother of his children continues, Pitt has been channeling his emotions into art, and he's now grown so skilled at sculpting that he started selling his pieces.

"Out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life," he explained in a recent interview of taking up the hobby. "It's all about self-reflection. I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s**t: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped."