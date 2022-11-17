ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparkle All The Way! The Best 2022 Holiday Beauty Gifts For Under $100 — Shop Now

By Carly Tennes
 3 days ago
The weather outside is frightful, but your makeup is so delightful!

From Kate Moss ’ beauty must-haves to 2022's most viral products, here are the best holiday beauty finds for $100 or less

Sephora
"Charlotte [Tilbury] has used her iconic Pillow Talk products on me for years … love the tones in the Pillow Talk collection, it’s been my go-to nude lipstick forever." — Supermodel Kate Moss

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Set retails for $49 at sephora.com .

Ulta
" I wake up every morning , I take the dogs out, I take a shower, and then I love to go to my mini fridge and get my rose quartz gua sha and my Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum . The combination feels so cool and nice, and then with the serum on, I just massage my face for as long as I can until it isn't cold anymore. You can really feel the serum penetrate your skin—it gets nice and pink, the blood and circulation are flowing, and it's really, really nice. It helps me wake up!" —Actress Ana de Armas

Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum retails for $53 at ulta.com .

Ulta
Skin Gym’s Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool retails for $24 at ulta.com .

Sephora
​​“I was hooked. It just made my skin pop and accentuated it in ways I didn't even know how to do myself!” — OK! ’s Executive Editor Jaclyn Roth

Nudestix’s Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow retails for $34 at sephora.com .

Dior
“I was hooked after first use—opting for the color Cherry, the perfect pinkish-red hue. Scented lightly, the oil does, in fact, go on buttery smooth without making my lips sticky even when wearing a mask. And while I do consider myself a lip gloss girl, I rarely discover a formula that I’d buy again and again versus sporting whatever I stumble upon in my makeup bag or can buy in a pinch at my local beauty supply store. And yet, I find myself reaching for this Dior Lip Glow Oil throughout the day for endless reapplications, even sporting it for a night out paired with a bit of brown lip liner. At last, a product that leaves my lips with just the right glow and natural hue—almost like I was born with it. I genuinely can’t wait to sample every color.” Vogue Beauty Commerce Writer Kiana Murden

Dior’s Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil retails for $38 at dior.com .

Sephora
“Hourglass kills it! This palette is beautiful ! Love the fact that it does not contain talc power. I get compliments every time. My face looks airbrushed. It is the best face palette that I've every [sic] tried and you have everything you need (except foundation and concealer) in one pallete [sic] for a full face of makeup!” — Sephora reviewer DeliciaJ

Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Face Palette retails for $85 at sephora.com .

Ulta
“It melts on the skin and gives a flawless glow to the face . It’s my go-to with celebrity clients, like Teyana Taylor ’s 2022 and 2021 Met Gala looks. It looks amazing in photos and videos.” — Celebrity Makeup Artist Yeika Oliva

Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil retails for $40 at ulta.com .

Blue Mercury
"I’ve only been religiously using SPF for the last couple of years—I wish I could say I was diligent about it growing up—but I always use SPF. There’s this one by EltaMD that is good for breakout-prone skin which I love. It doesn’t clog my pores; it’s just really great ." —Actress Lucy Hale

EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 retails for $39 at bluemercury.com .

Sephora
" So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference ." — television personality Chrissy Teigen

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel Pads retail for $88 at sephora.com .

Sephora
After using this product , I notice a different [sic] in the shine and softness in my hair. Its [sic] a wonderful product and not much is needed for these effects. I highly recommend.” — Sephora Reviewer BabyVet

Olaplex’s No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil retails for $30 at sephora.com .

Ulta
“I say it lives up to the hype, It does exactly what people say it does and what more could you want than your lips looking perfect 24/7? ” — OK!’ s Deputy Editor Nikki Schuster

Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey retails for $20 at ulta.com .

